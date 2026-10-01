Dodgers' Kyle Tucker Predicted to Win Major Postseason Award

Los Angeles Dodgers star outfielder Kyle Tucker is playing more like the $240 million man the team paid him to be.

With the postseason now here, Tucker is in line to play a pivotal role for the Dodgers.

For much of the season, Tucker hasn't played up to his standard, but he's flipped the script over the past few weeks, leading many to believe he could be in line for a massive October.

ESPN's David Schoenfield went as far as to say that Tucker could win World Series MVP if the Dodgers are fortunate enough to win their third consecutive title.

"Face it, Dodgers haters, this has Kyle Tucker's name written all over it. He had a miserable regular season, but then got hot in September, looking like the hitter the Dodgers expected when they gave him that controversial four-year, $240 million contract," Schoenfield wrote.

"One thing Tucker has maintained throughout his struggles is a good approach (90th percentile walk rate) and contact ability (77th percentile strikeout rate). With Ohtani potentially not at full strength and Freddie Freeman playing through some injuries as well (one home run the final two months), Tucker might have to carry the Dodgers."

Kyle Tucker’s Late-Season Surge Offers Hope for October

Tucker's numbers over the last few weeks tell the story, and his confidence does, too.

“My recent play is more what I expected from myself,” Tucker said.

“I just feel like my swing path and my approach and everything is in a really good spot. I just try to keep that going every single day and not really steer away from it. Whatever works works and try to keep doing it.”

In the last 30 games of the season, the Florida native hit .245 with a .840 OPS, six home runs, 13 RBIs and 24 hits in 98 at-bats.

However, his last seven games didn't go as well. Tucker hit .200 with no home runs or RBIs and only five hits in 25 at-bats.

Tucker didn't finish the season the way he wanted, but the time off could do wonders as he looks to get back to producing at an All-Star level.

“Just trying to keep my swing path in the zone early and long. I’ve just been able to maintain that for awhile now," the veteran said. "It’s just been hit and miss throughout the year and I wasn’t able to find something consistent that works.”

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