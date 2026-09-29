Dodgers Manager Reveals Shohei Ohtani Health Status Heading Into Postseason

The Los Angeles Dodgers have had a convoluted saga regarding superstar Shohei Ohtani's health this season.

In the final five games of the regular season — the first five games since Ohtani's two-week injured list stint — the designated hitter went 5-for-21, bringing his batting average for the 2026 regular season to .275.

Manager Dave Roberts spoke on how he is seeing Ohtani look healthier each day back, and regardless of the small sample of results collected from those five games, sees him as a viable option for the National League Division Series.

“I thought he looked fine,” Roberts said. “I do think that just getting some at-bats, however many he got since he came back, and then really just this week is going to be really crucial. I think for Freddie [Freeman], I think it’s going to be crucial for Shohei. So yeah, I mean, I thought it looked better."

A 2026 campaign that started with Ohtani looking to add a fifth (and fourth consecutive) MVP honor to his mantle was thwarted with multiple nagging injuries and a monster season from Chicago Cubs center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong.

Heading into July, Ohtani had a slash line of .296/.412/.542 with an OPS of .954. As a pitcher, he was tossing a 1.58 ERA across 13 starts, striking out 86 batters to just 24 walks allowed.

After a July 3 pitching start where he struck out nine and allowed three earned runs through six innings, irritation in his knee was the talk of the baseball world after leaving a non-pitching game early and even taking a day off.

Though there was no injured list stint, Ohtani was scratched a few hours before his final pitching start before the All-Star break. The injury, however, didn't appear to affect him as a hitter.

What did end up starting to affect his hitting was a separate biceps injury that started to creep up on the superstar.

After his pre-All-Star break shutdown from pitching, the Dodgers were cautiously not scheduling him to pitch as his batting average dropped to .246 in the 42 games that followed the Midsummer Classic. The Dodgers' record in that span was 21-21.

Ohtani didn't pitch again this season and ultimately ended up going on the IL in September amid his major struggles.

Now he's back, but clearly not 100%. How close he is to 100% could ultimately determine if the Dodgers are able to win a third consecutive World Series title.

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