Projecting the Dodgers Playoff Roster for the NLDS

The Los Angeles Dodgers are the No. 2 seed in the National League, and they're awaiting the winner of the Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies wild-card series.

With a five-day layoff looming, the Dodgers will have plenty of time to make their NL Division Series roster decisions.

Here's a prediction on how the roster will ultimately shake out.

Position Players

Designated Hitter (1)

Shohei Ohtani

Ohtani won't be pitching this postseason, but will, of course, be the everyday designated hitter at the top of the lineup.

Catchers (2)

Hunter Feduccia

Will Smith

If Dalton Rushing was fully healthy, he'd be here. Instead, Feduccia will be the backup to Smith, who will start every game.

Infielders (6)

Mookie Betts

Tommy Edman

Freddie Freeman

Enrique Hernandez

Max Muncy

Miguel Rojas

Hernandez and Rojas will provide depth and a veteran presence behind the four starting infielders. They could each get opportunities against left-handed pitchers.

Outfielders (5)

Alex Call

Josue De Paula

Teoscar Hernandez

Andy Pages

Kyle Tucker

De Paula will make the team as a left-handed option off the bench. He's very unlikely to log an inning in the outfield, instead just being used as a pinch hitter.

As for Call, he makes the roster as a right-handed hitter and potential defensive replacement late in games.

Pitchers

Starters (4)

Yoshinobu Yamamoto (R)

Tarik Skubal (L)

Blake Snell (L)

Tyler Glasnow (R)

These are the team's four starters this postseason and the likely order they'll be used.

Relievers (8)

Edwin Diaz (R)

Edgardo Henriquez (R)

Evan Phillips (R)

Roki Sasaki (R)

Tanner Scott (L)

Emmet Sheehan (R)

Alex Vesia (L)

Justin Wrobleski (L)

Assuming the Dodgers advance in the postseason, they'll add a 13th pitcher to the roster. For the shorter NLDS, they'll go with 12 pitchers, leaving off a handful of great options including left-handers Kris Bubic and Jack Dreyer, and right-handers Brock Stewart and Kyle Hurt.

Edgardo Henriquez's back injury will not keep him off the NLDS roster.

The sudden injury to Blake Treinen leaves him off the roster in an unfortunate development.

Who Will Pitch the Ninth Inning for the Dodgers?

As for the "closer" role, the Dodgers won't have a set one to start the postseason. However, the three expected ninth-inning options are Diaz, Scott and Sasaki.

"I think it’s one of those things where if you’re one of the 12 pitchers on a postseason roster, you’re in the ‘trust tree,’” Roberts said.

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