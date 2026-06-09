Dodgers Lineup vs Pirates: Will Smith Still Out as Injury Concerns Mount

The Los Angeles Dodgers are beginning a six-game road trip with three games in Pittsburgh against the Pirates.

The Dodgers (42-24) are coming off a series win over the Los Angeles Angels and haven't lost a series since May 8-10 against the Atlanta Braves. They have a 7.5 game lead over the Arizona Diamondbacks and San Diego Padres in the National League West.

As for the Pirates (34-32), they've been one of the biggest surprises in the league this year, but are coming off a series sweep at the hands of the Atlanta Braves. They're half a game back of the third and final wild-card spot in the NL.

Dodgers vs Pirates Pitching Matchup on Tuesday

Left-handed pitcher Eric Lauer is taking the mound for the Dodgers in his third start since joining the team after being designated for assignment by the Toronto Blue Jays and traded to LA.

Lauer has a 2.53 ERA across 10.2 innings with five strikeouts to two walks.

He had a 6.69 ERA across 36.1 innings with the Blue Jays before the trade.

“I think overall it’s stuff that I kind of had been working on. It was just, when I was DFA’d, I think I was on my way to making these adjustments, and I was kind of getting to them,” Lauer said of how he's gotten back on track with the Dodgers.

“I think here I’ve just been able to implement them a little bit more. And I think the work between starts has been good for me, so being able to just focus on those things, and really put them into play has been big for me.”

Opposite Lauer will be right-handed pitcher Paul Skenes, who has a 3.09 ERA across 70 innings with 82 strikeouts to just 13 walks.

He's struggled as of late, though, allowing three or more earned runs in three of his last four starts.

Skenes is the reigning NL Cy Young award winner after finishing 2025 with a 1.97 ERA over 187.2 innings.

Dodgers Starting Lineup

Shohei Ohtani, DH Andy Pages, CF Freddie Freeman, 1B Mookie Betts, SS Max Muncy, 3B Kyle Tucker, RF Ryan Ward, LF Dalton Rushing, C Alex Freeland, 2B

Will Smith remains out for the Dodgers in a concerning development as he deals with a "stiff neck".

Smith was scratched from his scheduled start on Saturday, but manager Dave Roberts said he was expected back in the lineup on Sunday. He didn't play on Sunday, and now, after having Monday off, he remains out of the lineup.

Dalton Rushing is starting in his place.

How to Watch Dodgers vs Pirates on Tuesday

First pitch for Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday, June 9 is 3:40 p.m. PT/6:40 p.m. ET.

The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB app.

The game will be broadcast on the radio on AM570 (in English) and KTNQ 1020 AM (in Spanish).

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