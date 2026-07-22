Dodgers Lineup vs Phillies: Dalton Rushing Dropped in Order

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Philadelphia Phillies are getting set for the rubber match of their three-game series at Citizens Bank Park.

The Phillies took Monday's series opener, 10-7, in a high-scoring affair. The Dodgers responded with a 2-1 win on Tuesday to reclaim MLB's best record.

Now, both teams are looking to win the series ahead of off days. The Dodgers will travel to New York after the contest as they prepare for a three-game series with the New York Mets this weekend.

Dodgers vs Phillies Pitching Matchup on Wednesday

Left-handed pitcher Eric Lauer is taking the mound for the Dodgers to close out the series, and will look to pick up where he left off after a strong first half with LA.

After being acquired from the Toronto Blue Jays in May, Lauer completely turned his season around, going 3-0 with a 3.12 ERA over 40.1 innings.

While Lauer has greatly filled a need for the Dodgers as the sixth starter in their rotation, it's been reported that the team could look to trade him ahead of the Aug. 3 deadline. Thus, his final start or two as a Dodger could be somewhat of an audition for the rest of MLB.

Opposite Lauer will be Phillies right-hander Aaron Nola, who's in the midst of a rough year in 2026.

Nola has gone 3-7 with a 5.68 ERA across 20 starts. He has 108 strikeouts to 35 walks over 103 innings.

Nola has allowed at least two runs in each of his last 13 starts, and all but two of his 20 outings this season.

Dodgers Starting Lineup

Shohei Ohtani, DH Andy Pages, CF Freddie Freeman, 1B Max Muncy, 3B Mookie Betts, SS Kyle Tucker, RF Teoscar Hernández, LF Tommy Edman, 2B Dalton Rushing, C

Rushing is back behind the plate after getting most of Tuesday off (although he did enter the game in the eighth inning). However, he's been dropped to the ninth spot, with Edman batting eighth.

How to Watch Dodgers vs Phillies on Wednesday

First pitch for Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday, July 22 is 3:40 p.m. PT/6:40 p.m. ET.

The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB app.

The game will be broadcast on the radio on AM570 (in English) and KTNQ 1020 AM (in Spanish).

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