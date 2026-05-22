Dodgers Lineup vs Brewers: Will Smith Out for Series Opener

The Los Angeles Dodgers are in Milwaukee for a three-game series with the red-hot Brewers this weekend.

The Brewers just swept the Chicago Cubs, and have won 11 of their last 13 games heading into this weekend.

As for the Dodgers, they just took two of three from the San Diego Padres in a hard-fought series, and have won seven of their last eight games.

This series is a rematch of last year's National League Championship Series, in which the Dodgers swept the Brewers in four games. In last year's regular season, though, the Brewers went 6-0 against the Dodgers.

Dodgers vs Brewers Pitching Matchup on Friday

Left-handed pitcher Justin Wrobleski is taking the mound for the Dodgers in his eighth start and ninth appearance of the season.

After opening the season in the bullpen, Wrobleski has made seven straight starts for LA, going 6-1 with a 2.12 ERA across 46.2 innings of work.

Wrobleski allowed one or zero runs in his first five starts before being rocked for seven runs across 8.2 innings against the Atlanta Braves. He responded with six innings of two-run ball against the Los Angeles Angels in his most recent start.

Opposite Wrobleski will be Brewers right-hander Logan Henderson, who's making his fifth start of the season.

Henderson has a 3.50 ERA across 18 innings, with 23 strikeouts to just three walks.

The former fourth-round pick made his MLB debut last season, making five starts and posting a 1.78 ERA across 25.1 innings of work.

Dodgers Starting Lineup

Shohei Ohtani, DH Mookie Betts, SS Freddie Freeman, 1B Kyle Tucker, RF Andy Pages, CF Max Muncy, 3B Teoscar Hernández, LF Dalton Rushing, C Hyeseong Kim, 2B

Will Smith is out of the Dodgers lineup with Rushing getting the start at catcher.

Smith played all three games against the Padres, which is likely why he's getting Friday off even after Thursday's off day.

Smith has also been struggling as of late, with him being dropped to No. 7 in the order on Wednesday.

How to Watch Dodgers vs Brewers on Friday

First pitch for Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Milwaukee Brewers on Friday, May 22 is 4:40 p.m. PT/7:40 p.m. ET.

The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB App.

The game will be broadcast on the radio on AM570 (in English) and KTNQ 1020 AM (in Spanish).

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