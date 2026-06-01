Dodgers Lineup vs Diamondbacks: Alex Freeland Out, Miguel Rojas Starting

The Los Angeles Dodgers are beginning a four-game series with the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday night at Chase Field.

The Dodgers and Diamondbacks met in the first series of the 2026 season, with LA sweeping the three-game set.

The Dodgers (38-21) have been one of baseball's hottest teams as of late, winning 14 of their last 17 games.

The Diamondbacks (31-27) were just swept by the Seattle Mariners, but won 10 of 11 games before that.

The Diamondbacks are currently in third place in the National League West, sitting 6.5 games back of the Dodgers. However, they're just one game back of the San Diego Padres for second place in the division.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Pitching Matchup on Monday

Right-handed pitcher Emmet Sheehan is taking the mound for the Dodgers against left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez of the Diamondbacks.

Sheehan is 3-1 with a 4.70 ERA this season, striking out 59 while walking 14 over 51.2 innings of work. He's coming off one of his best starts of the season in which he allowed two runs over six innings with eight strikeouts against the Colorado Rockies.

Sheehan faced the Diamondbacks in the first series of the year, allowing four runs on five hits with six strikeouts over 3.1 innings.

As for Rodriguez, he's enjoying a career season with Arizona, holding a 5-1 record with a 2.31 ERA across 66.1 innings of work.

He dominated the Dodgers in the first series of the season, allowing just one unearned run over five innings with five strikeouts.

He's allowed two or fewer runs in five of his last six starts.

Dodgers Starting Lineup

Shohei Ohtani, DH Andy Pages, CF Freddie Freeman, 1B Mookie Betts, SS Kyle Tucker, RF Will Smith, C Max Muncy, 3B Miguel Rojas, 2B Alex Call, LF

Rojas is starting at second base over Alex Freeland with the left-hander on the mound. The rest of the lineup is standard, with Muncy getting a start despite the lefty pitching.

How to Watch Dodgers vs Diamondbacks on Monday

First pitch for Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday, June 1 is 6:40 p.m. PT/9:40 p.m. ET.

The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB app.

The game will be broadcast on the radio on AM570 (in English) and KTNQ 1020 AM (in Spanish).

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