Dodgers Lineup vs Phillies: Max Muncy Out, Santiago Espinal Starting

The Los Angeles Dodgers are looking to win their series against the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday night, and continue their end-of-May hot streak.

The Dodgers took Friday's series opener, 4-2, and have now won 13 of their last 15 games.

The Dodgers hit four solo home runs on Friday night, which was more than enough for starting pitcher Justin Wrobleski, who threw seven innings while allowing just one run and one hit.

On Saturday, they may need a different recipe for success given the pitching matchup.

Dodgers vs Phillies Pitching Matchup on Saturday

Right-handed pitcher Roki Sasaki is taking the mound on Saturday night looking to continue his run of strong performances.

Sasaki pitched seven innings of one-run ball against the Los Angeles Angels, and followed it up with a start against the Milwaukee Brewers in which he allowed three runs (two earned) in the first inning, but settled down to throw four scoreless frames and put himself in line for the win.

Overall, Sasaki has a 4.93 ERA across nine starts (45.2 innings) this season. This is his first time facing the Phillies since his coming out party in last year's National League Division Series, where he pitched 4.1 scoreless innings across three appearances.

Opposite Sasaki will be Phillies left-hander Jesús Luzardo, who's had a rollercoaster 2026 season.

Overall, Luzardo has a 4.38 ERA across 11 starts and 61.2 innings. He's allowed five or more runs in four of his starts, and two or fewer in the other seven.

Dodgers Starting Lineup

Shohei Ohtani, DH Andy Pages, CF Freddie Freeman, 1B Mookie Betts, SS Kyle Tucker, RF Will Smith, C Miguel Rojas, 2B Alex Call, LF Santiago Espinal, 3B

Max Muncy is out of the lineup with the left-handed Luzardo on the mound. Espinal, who was re-signed on Friday after being designated for assignment and clearing waivers, is getting the start at third base.

Additionally, Rojas is starting at second base with Alex Freeland on the bench.

How to Watch Dodgers vs Phillies on Saturday

First pitch for Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday, May 30 is 7:10 p.m. PT/10:10 p.m. ET.

The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB app. It was also be on MLB Network for out of market viewers.

The game will be broadcast on the radio on AM570 (in English) and KTNQ 1020 AM (in Spanish).

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