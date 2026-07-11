Dodgers Lineup vs Diamondbacks: Max Muncy Returns, Tommy Edman Starting

The Los Angeles Dodgers are looking to even their series against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday night.

The Dodgers lost Friday's series opener, 9-3, in a bullpen game after Shohei Ohtani was scratched as the pitcher.

The Dodgers are somewhat stumbling into the All-Star break but will look to get back on track on Saturday with their ace on the mound. Fortunately, they built a big enough lead in the National League West where they can afford to not play their best baseball every single night.

“It has been sloppy two of the last three games. Don’t know the reason for it. Obviously, it never feels good to not convert outs,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “It’s one of those things that we have to get better at. That’s just not what we do."

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Pitching Matchup on Saturday

Right-handed pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto is taking the mound for the Dodgers for his 17th and final start before the break.

Yamamoto is 9-5 with a 2.49 ERA across 104.2 innings this season. He has 100 strikeouts to 21 walks and has a WHIP of 0.88.

Yamamoto faced the Diamondbacks on Opening Day this year, pitching six innings while allowing two runs with six strikeouts.

Opposite Yamamoto will be right-handed pitcher Brandon Pfaadt, who has a 4.84 ERA across 48.1 innings this season. He opened the year as a starting pitcher before transitioning to the bullpen, and has since gone back to the rotation.

He faced the Dodgers as a reliever last month, allowing two runs on three hits in one inning of work.

Dodgers Starting Lineup

Shohei Ohtani, DH Andy Pages, CF Freddie Freeman, 1B Mookie Betts, SS Max Muncy, 3B Kyle Tucker, RF Teoscar Hernández, LF Dalton Rushing, C Tommy Edman, 2B

Edman is getting the start at second base with a right-hander on the mound, meaning Alex Freeland is on the bench. Moreover, Muncy is back in the lineup with a righty on the mound.

How to Watch Dodgers vs Diamondbacks on Saturday

First pitch for Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday, July 11 is 6:10 p.m. PT/9:10 p.m. ET.

The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB app.

The game will be broadcast on the radio on AM570 (in English) and KTNQ 1020 AM (in Spanish).

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