Dodgers Lineup vs Orioles: Shohei Ohtani Status Revealed After Missing Friday's Game

The Los Angeles Dodgers are looking to win their series against the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday night.

The Dodgers came from behind to win Friday's game, 6-5, thanks to a three-run ninth inning that was capped off by a Dalton Rushing walk-off hit.

The Dodgers won Friday's game without Shohei Ohtani, who went on paternity leave as he welcomed his second child into the world.

On Saturday night, he's back, now as a father of two just ahead of Father's Day.

Dodgers Starting Lineup

Shohei Ohtani, DH Andy Pages, CF Freddie Freeman, 1B Mookie Betts, SS Miguel Rojas, 2B Tommy Edman, 3B Kyle Tucker, RF Alex Call, LF Dalton Rushing, C

Ohtani is back in the lineup in his usual leadoff spot. Rojas is getting a start at second base, while Edman is starting at third base with Max Muncy on the bench.

Call is starting in left field with the left-hander on the mound.

Dodgers vs Orioles Pitching Matchup on Saturday

Right-handed pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto is taking the mound for the Dodgers, facing the Orioles for the first time since his near no-hitter against them last year.

Yamamoto lost a no-hitter to the Orioles last season with two outs in the ninth inning.

Coincidentally enough, Yamamoto is coming off a start in which he lost a perfect game in the eighth inning and a no-hitter in the ninth inning.

Overall this season, Yamamoto is 7-4 with a 2.52 ERA across 85.2 innings, striking out 80 while walking 15. Over his last five starts, he's been practically untouchable, sporting a 1.01 ERA with 32 strikeouts over 35.2 innings.

Opposite Yamamoto will be left-handed pitcher Trevor Rogers, who's in the midst of a brutal year for Baltimore.

After sporting a 1.81 ERA across 18 starts last season, he has a 5.86 ERA through 13 starts this year.

Rogers has been a little better as of late, though, allowing a total of six runs over his last three starts (17.1 innings).

How to Watch Dodgers vs Orioles on Saturday

First pitch for Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Baltimore Orioles on Saturday, June 20 is 7:10 p.m. PT/10:10 p.m. ET.

The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB app.

The game will be broadcast on the radio on AM570 (in English) and KTNQ 1020 AM (in Spanish).

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