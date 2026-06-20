Dodgers Lineup vs Orioles: Shohei Ohtani Out in Concerning Development

The Los Angeles Dodgers are welcoming the Baltimore Orioles into UNIQLO Field at Dodger Stadium for three games this weekend.

The Dodgers (48-27) are coming off a series sweep of the Tampa Bay Rays. Now, they'll look to do the same against another American League East opponent in the Orioles.

As for Baltimore (35-41), they just lost a series to the Seattle Mariners, and have lost back-to-back series amid their disappointing season.

This will be the only meeting between the Dodgers and Orioles this season.

In a surpise development, Shohei Ohtani is out of the Dodgers lineup following Thursday's day off.

Dodgers Starting Lineup

Kyle Tucker, RF Andy Pages, CF Freddie Freeman, 1B Mookie Betts, SS Max Muncy, 3B Tommy Edman, LF Ryan Ward, DH Dalton Rushing, C Alex Freeland, 2B

Why is Shohei Ohtani Out of Dodgers Lineup on Friday?

The Dodgers announced Ohtani is on paternity leave.

While Ohtani has been battling a knee issue and a bloody blister, it's great news that this absence isn't related to an injury.

Shohei Ohtani is away from the team on paternity. He is expected to be back at some point this weekend. — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) June 20, 2026

Dodgers vs Orioles Pitching Matchup on Friday

Right-handed pitcher Roki Sasaki is taking the mound for the Dodgers in his 13th start of the season.

Sasaki is 3-4 with a 4.76 ERA across 62.1 innings. He was in the midst of his best four-game stretch in MLB before struggling in his most recent start against the Chicago White Sox, allowing seven runs over 4.1 innings.

Sasaki still felt good about how his stuff looked in that start, and manager Dave Roberts said he's excited to see how the young pitcher responds.

“I don’t think you can expect him to be perfect every time out. He’s on a good run, he really is,” Roberts said after last week's start. “It is a good test for a young player that after he has one like this, how he responds. So that’s something that we’re all waiting to see."

Opposite Sasaki will be rookie right-hander Trey Gibson, who's coming off the worst start of his MLB career against the San Diego Padres in which he allowed six runs over 4.1 innings.

Overall this season, the 24-year-old has a 5.91 ERA with 12 strikeouts to 13 walks over 21.1 innings.

How to Watch Dodgers vs Orioles on Friday

First pitch for Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Baltimore Orioles on Friday, June 19 is 7:10 p.m. PT/10:10 p.m. ET.

The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB app.

The game will be broadcast on the radio on AM570 (in English) and KTNQ 1020 AM (in Spanish).

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