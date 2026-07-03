Dodgers Lineup vs Padres: Tommy Edman Out, Dalton Rushing Starting

The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Diego Padres, 12-7, on Thursday night, and will look to continue dominating their National League West rivals on Friday.

The Dodgers went down 6-0 after the top of the second inning, but responded by scoring 12 unanswered runs in an incredible display from the offense and bullpen.

Los Angeles has opened up a 13-game lead in the NL West. With three more games to go this weekend, the Dodgers can essentially put the final nail in the coffin in San Diego's divisional hopes.

The Dodgers are now 5-2 against the Padres this season.

Dodgers vs Padres Pitching Matchup on Friday

Two-way star Shohei Ohtani is taking the mound for the Dodgers on Friday night with a bit of extra rest.

Ohtani had his Wednesday start pushed back two days, setting him up to face the Padres for the second time this season.

Ohtani the pitcher faced the Padres in May at Petco Park, throwing five shutout innings. However, he hasn't been as dominant over his last three starts with Dalton Rushing behind the plate, allowing 10 runs (nine earned) over 18.2 innings of work.

The Ohtani-Rushing pairing made headlines last week when they had some very public disagreements during the game. However, all parties are confident those issues are behind them, and Friday night will be a much smoother ride.

Ohtani is 8-2 with a 1.58 ERA across 79.2 innings this season.

Opposite Ohtani will be the ace of the Padres in right-hander Michael King, who has faced the Dodgers twice this season.

In May, King dominated LA across seven shutout innings with nine strikeouts. This past weekend, he struggled, allowing four runs over 4.1 innings.

Overall, King has a 3.55 ERA across 96.1 innings on the year.

Dodgers Starting Lineup

Shohei Ohtani, DH Andy Pages, CF Freddie Freeman, 1B Mookie Betts, SS Max Muncy, 3B Kyle Tucker, RF Teoscar Hernández, LF Dalton Rushing, C Alex Freeland, 2B

How to Watch Dodgers vs Padres on Friday

First pitch for Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres on Friday, July 3 is 7:10 p.m. PT/10:10 p.m. ET.

The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB app.

The game will be broadcast on the radio on AM570 (in English) and KTNQ 1020 AM (in Spanish).

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on X/Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.