Dodgers' Dalton Rushing Approached Shohei Ohtani for 'Man-to-Man Conversation'

Los Angeles Dodgers second-year catcher Dalton Rushing has found himself in the headlines more times than likely anyone expected this season.

While he's had a breakout year offensively, more ofter than not, it's been for the wrong reasons.

Early in the year, it was because of his actions aimed at opposing teams. However, for the first time last week, it was due to his actions involving another teammate.

In the bottom of the second inning of last Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Twins, Rushing and Shohei Ohtani couldn't get on the same page. They were off in terms of pitch calling. They were off regarding whether or not to challenge pitches. Worst of all, it seemed to rattle Ohtani.

Shohei's had enough of these non-challenges from Rushing. pic.twitter.com/K1uFNycp7t — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) June 25, 2026

Ohtani allowed three runs (two earned) in that fateful second inning. From the third inning on, Ohtani called his own pitches — and absolutely dominated.

During the game, Rushing was seen having conversations in the dugout with multiple members of the team. After the game, he revealed he went up to Ohtani for a "man-to-man conversation" that was also a "partial apology."

Dalton Rushing appeared to not be happy with Shohei Ohtani after a wild pitch that scored a run.



Dave Roberts had a talk with Rushing after the inning 👀 pic.twitter.com/iBgFxmyfi6 — js9innings (@js9inningsmedia) June 25, 2026

“We talked a lot about what went on, where we disagreed, agreed, where we could grow,” Rushing said to The Athletic. “And a lot of that growth was to just read what I’m doing well. Don’t overthink what pitch to call; don’t try to be perfect.

“I think it’s human nature, if you’re catching a guy like Shohei, to want to be perfect. But what I’m understanding is just letting him do his thing up there and follow along.”

There were questions regarding Rushing potentially catching Ohtani again, but manager Dave Roberts put those to rest when he announced the battery mates would be back together on Friday night.

He also said it's on Rushing to make sure an incident like this doesn't happen again.

"I think Dalton understands this is what he signed up for, and the job of a catcher is to be a servant to the pitcher. That’s the bottom line." Roberts said. "So, it’s Dalton’s job to get on the page with whatever pitcher, right? And so, I expect that to be resolved.”

While it's always important for a catcher to be on the same page as his pitcher, it's especially important when said pitcher is Shohei Ohtani.

Rushing now understands that working with Ohtani is different than working with any other pitcher.

“Sometimes you want to follow a scouting report, but Shohei is his own scouting report,” Rushing said. “Especially with the stuff being as good as it is, as well as his pitchability when everything is clicking. You never want to see a guy with that much talent and that kind of stuff go through an outing like that.

“I’m going to be willing to adjust with him, pivot midgame, pivot mid-inning, whatever the situation is. I’m excited. We’re going to be on the same page, and we’re going to get to see Sho be Sho.”

Ohtani was dominant through his first 10 starts this season, allowing just five earned runs across 61 innings. All 10 of those starts came with Will Smith behind the plate.

Since Smith went on the injured list, Ohtani has worked with Rushing for the last three starts. He's allowed 10 runs (nine earned) over those 18.2 innings.

Shohei Ohtani with Will Smith as his catcher this year: 10 G, 5 ER, 0.74 ERA



Shohei Ohtani with Dalton Rushing as his catcher this year: 3 G, 9 ER, 4.34 ERA pic.twitter.com/BltB2rBqxF — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) June 25, 2026

With Smith expected to miss several more weeks, the Dodgers know how important it is to get Rushing and Ohtani on the same page.

Thus, all eyes will be on the battery mates on Friday night — and the pressure will be on Rushing to deliver.

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