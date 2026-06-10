Dodgers Lineup vs Pirates: Will Smith Out as Potential IL Stint Looms

The Los Angeles Dodgers are looking to win their series against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday at PNC Park.

The Dodgers took Tuesday's series opener, 12-3, behind another strong outing by starting pitcher Eric Lauer and a 10-run seventh inning in which 15 batters went to the plate.

On Wednesday, the Dodgers will look to move 20 games above .500 for the first time this season.

They'll have their two-way superstar doing two-way things to try to get them there.

Dodgers vs Pirates Pitching Matchup on Wednesday

Right-handed pitcher Shohei Ohtani is taking the mound for the Dodgers in his 11th start of the season.

The two-way star is 6-2 with a microscopic 0.74 ERA, as he's allowed just five earned runs across 61 innings of work. He's struck out 67 batters while walking 18 and carries a WHIP of 0.79. Opposing batters are hitting just .144 against him in a season that has him firmly in the mix for the National League Cy Young award.

Opposite Ohtani will be Pirates right-hander Jared Jones, who's making his third start of the season.

Jones opened the year on the injured list as he recovered from major surgery on his elbow in May 2025.

He allowed five runs on seven hits with six strikeouts across 4.1 innings in his first start, and followed it up with five shutout innings with four strikeouts in his latest one.

In 2024, he made 22 starts for Pittsburgh, sporting a 4.14 ERA with 132 strikeouts over 121.2 innings.

Dodgers Starting Lineup

Shohei Ohtani, DH Andy Pages, CF Freddie Freeman, 1B Mookie Betts, SS Max Muncy, 3B Kyle Tucker, RF Ryan Ward, LF Dalton Rushing, C Alex Freeland, 2B

The Dodgers are going with the exact same lineup from Tuesday night after scoring 12 runs.

Unfortunately, that means catcher Will Smith remains out, and it seems he could be going on the injured list due to his stiff neck.

“I think that now the IL is more of a possibility when you’re talking about with a position player it’s 10 days and then the back-date thought,” manager Dave Roberts said before Tuesday’s game. “We’re starting to talk about that.”

Smith hasn't played since Friday after being scratched from Saturday's lineup.

"He just still doesn’t feel right,” Roberts said Tuesday. “I don’t know what the thought is or where we’re at on the imaging piece of it. So it’s still a day-to-day situation. But for me, just talking to him, talking to the trainers, I would like him to go through a full day before he plays."

How to Watch Dodgers vs Pirates on Wednesday

First pitch for Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday, June 10 is 3:40 p.m. PT/6:40 p.m. ET.

The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB app.

The game will be broadcast on the radio on AM570 (in English) and KTNQ 1020 AM (in Spanish).

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