Dodgers Promote Pitcher After 2-Year Absence, Again Lose Brock Stewart to IL

The Los Angeles Dodgers are placing right-handed pitcher Brock Stewart on the injured list with a shoulder injury, manager Dave Roberts announced.

Replacing him on the active roster will be left-handed pitcher Cole Irvin.

Brock Stewart is going on the IL with a shoulder issue, Dave Roberts said. — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) July 31, 2026

Stewart has had a trying 2026 season dealing with multiple injuries. He opened the year on the injured list as he recovered from shoulder surgery. He then returned for two games before going right back on the IL with a foot injury.

Roberts said this move is precautionary, and they don’t believe Stewart will miss significant time. For now, though, he'll miss at least the next two weeks.

Dodgers Calling Up Cole Irvin

As for Irvin, he signed a minor league contract with the Dodgers in February and was an occasional presence on the mound in spring training. It didn't go well.

In four Cactus League games (two starts), Irvin allowed eight runs in eight innings. He was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City to begin the season and bided his time with the Dodgers' top minor league affiliate.

Irvin's time with the Comets, for the most part, did go well. The left-hander made 20 starts, going 9-6 with a 3.58 ERA.

Friday's series opener against the Boston Red Sox at Dodger Stadium is a planned bullpen game. Edgardo Henriquez will start the reliever parade. With innings likely to be at a premium, it was little surprise to see Irvin in the Dodgers' locker room before the game.

Irvin, 32, came to the Dodgers from Korea. Like his spring training stint, his 2025 season overseas didn't go well. In 28 starts with the KBO's Doosan Bears, Irvin went 8-12 with a 4.48 ERA.

Nonetheless, the Dodgers gave Irvin a chance to straighten things out, and get back to the majors for the first time since 2024.

Irvin, an Anaheim native, was drafted by the Philadelphia Phillies in the fifth round of the 2016 draft out of the University of Oregon. He made his MLB debut three years later and spent his first two seasons in Philadelphia, primarily working as a reliever.

The Athletics acquired Irvin from the Phillies in a cash trade prior to the 2021 season. Over the next two seasons, Irvin went 19-28 with a 4.11 ERA (95 ERA+) for Oakland.

In January 2023 the A's traded Irvin to the Baltimore Orioles for a minor leaguer. He made 49 appearances (28 starts) for the Orioles over the next two seasons, then was claimed by the Twins at the end of the 2024 season. His last MLB appearance came with Minnesota in September 2024.

Irvin, an Anaheim native, was not on the Dodgers' 40-man roster prior to his promotion.

If he gets into a game, Irvin will be the 27th pitcher to appear in a game for the Dodgers this season.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on X/Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.