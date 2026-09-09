Dodgers Lineup vs Reds: Shohei Ohtani Out Despite Dave Roberts Saying He'd Return

The Los Angeles Dodgers are looking to sweep the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday and extend their winning streak to seven games.

The Dodgers won Monday's series opener, 6-3, before hanging on for a 3-2 win on Tuesday.

Wednesday is the final game of the team's nine-game homestand. The Dodgers have Thursday off as they travel to Miami for a weekend series (before heading to Cincinnati for four more games against the Reds next week).

Dodgers vs Reds Pitching Matchup on Wednesday

Right-handed pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto is taking the mound for the Dodgers looking to continue the team's winning ways.

Yamamoto had an uncharacteristic last start against the St. Louis Cardinals, pitching five no-hit innings before allowing two-run home runs in both the sixth and seventh innings.

"With today's game, they gave me run support, and then I wanted to keep the lead and do a better job," Yamamoto said through interpreter Yoshihiro Sonoda after his last start. "Next time, I will do a better job."

Yamamoto is in the midst of another incredible year, as he's 12-8 with a 2.67 ERA and 161 strikeouts in 165 innings. Since the All-Star break, he has a 2.32 ERA with 55 strikeouts across 54.1 innings.

Opposite Yamamoto will be Reds right-hander Rhett Lowder, who's 6-9 with a 5.43 ERA across 116 innings.

In nine second-half starts, the 24-year-old has a 6.22 ERA over 46.1 innings.

Dodgers Starting Lineup

Tommy Edman, CF Will Smith, DH Mookie Betts, SS Max Muncy, 3B Teoscar Hernández, LF Kyle Tucker, RF Hunter Feduccia, C Alex Freeland, 2B Kiké Hernández, 1B

Shohei Ohtani is again out of the Dodgers lineup despite manager Dave Roberts saying he'd be playing on Tuesday night.

"He'll be in there tomorrow." Roberts said after Tuesday's game.

Instead, Ohtani will miss his sixth game of the team's last seven.

“Talking to the training staff, it’s more the thought of, ‘Let’s build him up slowly,'” Roberts said Tuesday. “So I think a day here or there is not the worst thing, to make sure overall that his body feels as close to 100% as possible.”

How to Watch Dodgers vs Reds on Wednesday

First pitch for Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday, Sept. 9 is 7:10 p.m. PT/10:10 p.m. ET.

The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB app.

The game will be broadcast on the radio on AM570 (in English) and KTNQ 1020 AM (in Spanish).

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