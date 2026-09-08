Dodgers Lineup vs Reds: Shohei Ohtani Out in Concerning Development

The Los Angeles Dodgers are looking to win their series against the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday night.

The Dodgers took Monday's series opener, 6-3, behind a dominant return to MLB for right-hander Emmet Sheehan, who allowed one run over 5.2 innings with a tied-for-career-high 10 strikeouts.

On Tuesday, the Dodgers will try to extend their winning streak to six games. LA is now 87-57, two games up on the Atlanta Braves for the No. 2 seed in the National League.

They'll be doing it without Shohei Ohtani.

Dodgers vs Reds Pitching Matchup on Tuesday

Left-hander pitcher Tarik Skubal is moving up in the rotation order to pitch in the middle game of the series on four days' rest.

The reigning two-time Cy Young award winner hasn't looked like himself through six starts with LA, but has been able to limit the damage. Across six starts as a Dodger, Skubal is 1-2 with a 3.03 ERA and 43 strikeouts over 35.2 innings.

"​​I know we haven't seen the best of him," manager Dave Roberts said after Skubal's most recent start against the St. Louis Cardinals in which he allowed two runs on 10 hits. "Finding a way with the pitch count up early to then almost get through six innings — and not have that stellar stuff or outing — still speaks to the compete [level]."

Opposite Skubal will be another left-hander in five-year veteran Nick Lodolo.

The 28-year-old has made 17 starts this season, accruing a 5.08 ERA with 69 strikeouts over 85 innings. He's allowed 12 runs over his last three starts (13.1 innings).

Dodgers Starting Lineup

Tommy Edman, CF Mookie Betts, SS Will Smith, C Freddie Freeman, DH Teoscar Hernández, RF Miguel Rojas, 2B Alex Call, LF Max Muncy, 3B Kiké Hernández, 1B

Ohtani is out of the lineup for the fifth time in the last six games in a surprising development.

Here's what manager Dave Roberts said of Ohtani after Monday's game, in which he went 0-for-3:

“It was certainly good to get him back out there, but there was certainly nothing to kind of write home about,” Roberts said. “I think the main thing is that there was nothing alarming from the at-bats. To take four days off, to come out of it feeling good, I think that’s a win in itself.”

“Physically, he looked good, he came out of it feeling strong, feeling healthy,” Roberts added. “Just to get a day under his belt, four at-bats, and him to come out of it not going backwards was important, and we accomplished that.”

It remains to be seen if Ohtani suffered a setback or if the Dodgers wanted to get him another day off after missing the last four games before Monday.

How to Watch Dodgers vs Reds on Tuesday

First pitch for Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday, Sept. 8 is 7:10 p.m. PT/10:10 p.m. ET.

The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB app.

The game will be broadcast on the radio on AM570 (in English) and KTNQ 1020 AM (in Spanish).

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