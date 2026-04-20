Dodgers Lineup vs Rockies: Kyle Tucker Out, Dalton Rushing Starting

The Los Angeles Dodgers are looking to salvage their four-game series against the Colorado Rockies with a split on Monday.

The Dodgers took the series opener in dominant 7-1 fashion. Since, they've dropped back-to-back games, and are at risk of dropping the series to Colorado.

Justin Wrobleski will be tasked with not allowing that to happen.

Dodgers vs Rockies Pitching Matchup on Monday

It will be a battle of left-handers on Monday night, as Wrobleski is taking the mound for the Dodgers against Jose Quintana of the Rockies.

Wrobleski is coming off the best start of his young career, pitching eight shutout innings against the New York Mets while allowing just two hits and zero walks with two strikeouts.

Wrobleski does have experience at Coors Field, pitching 9.1 innings in the hitter-friendly ballpark across three relief appearances. He's allowed three earned runs (2.89 ERA) with 11 strikeouts to four walks. He'll look for similar success on Monday.

As for Quintana, he joined the Rockies on a one-year, $6 million deal this offseason for the 15th year of his career.

The veteran is struggling early this year, pitching just eight total innings across two starts while allowing five runs on seven hits and eight walks for a 5.63 ERA. He missed the first two weeks of April with a hamstring strain, returning last week against the Houston Astros, where he lasted just 3.2 innings.

Things won't get easier for Quintana against the Dodgers, who lead the league with 5.76 runs per game in 2026. Additionally, Shohei Ohtani has seen Quintana very well in his career, going 3-for-7 against him with three home runs and five walks.

Dodgers Starting Lineup

Shohei Ohtani, DH Alex Call, RF Will Smith, C Teoscar Hernández, LF Andy Pages, CF Miguel Rojas, SS Max Muncy, 3B Santiago Espinal, 2B Dalton Rushing, 1B

Rockies Lineup vs Dodgers

Jordan Beck, LF Brenton Doyle, CF Hunter Goodman, DH Tyler Freeman, RF Ezequiel Tovar, SS Troy Johnston, 1B Willi Castro, 2B Kyle Karros, 3B Brett Sullivan, C

How to Watch Dodgers vs Rockies on Monday

First pitch for Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies on Monday, April 20 is 5:40 p.m. PT/8:40 p.m. ET.

The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB App.

The game will be broadcast on the radio on AM570 (in English) and KTNQ 1020 AM (in Spanish).

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