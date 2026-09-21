Dodgers Make Flurry of Roster Moves Immediately Before Huge Padres Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers made a flurry of roster moves one day before they were set to host the San Diego Padres in a series with major postseason implications for the two National League West rivals.

Pitcher Roki Sasaki and center fielder Andy Pages were officially activated from the injured list. Pitcher Emmet Sheehan and catcher Eliezer Alfonzo were optioned to the Oklahoma City Comets.

The Comets won't mind the reinforcements. They're about to begin a best-of-three Pacific Coast League championship series against the Las Vegas Aces. Jackson Ferris and Landon Knack are penciled in to start Games 1 and 2.

Dodgers option Emmet Sheehan to Triple-A Oklahoma City

After a midseason demotion to Triple-A, Sheehan allowed one run in his final three starts (Aug. 12-29) for the Comets before he was promoted to the Dodgers in September. In his last start, Sunday against the San Francisco Giants, Sheehan didn't allow a a run in 5.1 innings.

The quick turnaround likely means Sheehan won't be able to pitch for Oklahoma City in the PCL championship series. Alfonzo, however, could contribute. The catcher hasn't played at any level since Sept. 9, when he struck out in his only at-bat for the Dodgers this month against the Cincinnati Reds.

The bigger development for the Dodgers, of course, is the long-awaited activation of Pages and Sasaki.

Dodgers active Andy Pages, Roki Sasaki

Pages suffered a fractured hand on Aug. 21 when he was hit by a 100.2 mph fastball from Pittsburgh Pirates starter Bubba Chandler. He underwent surgery a few days later and has been recovering ever since.

In his first full season as the Dodgers' everyday center fielder, Pages is hitting .272 with 21 home runs, 80 RBIs and an OPS of .797. Defensively, he ranks in the 94th percentile in terms of Outs Above Average at plus-8.

Sasaki has been on the injured list since late-August due to a blister on his hand. In 23 games (all starts), Sasaki is 5-5 with a 4.60 ERA. He's struck out 117 batters in 117.1 innings while limiting opponents to a 1.33 WHIP.

Exactly what role he plays against the Padres is to be determined, but it's safe bet San Diego will see him in relief. The right-hander is being groomed for a postseason bullpen role.

The Padres are tied with the Chicago Cubs for the National League's first wild-card berth, and can officially clinch a spot in the postseason during the series. The Dodgers, meanwhile, are looking to lock down a first-round postseason bye.

Shohei Ohtani is also expected to return during the Padres series, but he isn’t eligible to be activated from the 15-day injured list before Wednesday.

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