Dodgers Make Roster Move, Activate Key Pitcher Off Injured List Before NLDS

The Los Angeles Dodgers could welcome back one of their better relief pitchers this October in right-handed flamethrower Edgardo Henriquez.

On Tuesday, the Dodgers officially activated Henriquez off the 15-day injured list, per the team's transaction log on MLB.com.

Dodgers general manager Brandon Gomes said that Henriquez is "trending well" and there's a good chance he's on the team's roster for the National League Division Series.

“He’s trending really well at this point,” Gomes said on a Zoom call with reporters. “His last live BP went well. He’s responding positively after he throws and isn’t feeling any lingering discomfort.

“We’ve still got a few steps to go. But if that all goes well, then yeah, the expectation is he’ll be on the roster.”

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts reiterated Gomes' plan, and said Henriquez's return will make a "huge impact" on the club.

“I think he’s one of those guys that getting the bye has really benefited,” Roberts said. “He’ll throw another live or sim game to some hitters. ... Then he should be ready to go. And given the body of work, what he’s done, the unique skill set could be huge for us, will be huge for us.”

Henriquez ended the regular season on the injured list due to a low-grade back strain. The Dodgers were fortunate enough to earn the bye during the wild-card round, as it gave Henriquez enough time to heal.

The 24-year-old still has a few more boxes to check, but assuming he doesn't suffer any setbacks from now until the end of the week, he'll likely be included on the Dodgers' NLDS roster.

The Dodgers will face either the Atlanta Braves or the Philadelphia Phillies.

Edgardo Henriquez Took a Major Step Forward in 2026

Henriquez put together a breakout 2026 campaign, recording a 2.85 ERA, 71 strikeouts and a 1.03 WHIP in 60 innings of work and 61 appearances.

He's in his third season with the Dodgers, but hasn't had his name called a ton in the postseason yet. That's set to change this year.

In the past two Octobers, Henriquez has made a total of six appearances. The right-hander has a 6.43 ERA in seven innings.

Henriquez gave the Dodgers reasons not to use him in the past two seasons; however, that has changed in a big way in 2026.

Henriquez relies on an upper-tier fastball that routinely clocks in between over 100 mph. He's been one of the better relief pitchers in the Dodgers bullpen, and they use him in high-leverage roles.

The 24-year-old can now turn an already impressive 2026 season into a great one by carrying his stellar play into October.

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