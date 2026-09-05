Dodgers Cut Ties With Outfielder, Officially Activate Bobby Miller in Massive Roster Move

The Los Angeles Dodgers made a roster move ahead of Saturday's game against the Washington Nationals (and no, it's not one involving Shohei Ohtani).

Right-handed pitcher Bobby Miller, who hasn't played at the MLB level since May 2025, has been activated off the 60-day injured list. He's replacing right-handed pitcher Kyle Hurt, who was optioned to Triple-A.

In order to make room on the 40-man roster, outfielder Alek Thomas was designated for assignment.

Roberts said Miller will likely factor into the team's game plan on Sunday, where they don't currently have a scheduled starter. Justin Wrobleski is expected to take down bulk innings. Miller, who is built up to around 50 pitches, could potentially start the game.

Bobby Miller will be activated by #Dodgers today. Kyle Hurt is going back to OKC

Justin Wrobleski will pitch bulk if not start Sunday. LAD also has a TBA starter Monday — Bill Plunkett (@billplunkettocr) September 5, 2026

Bobby Miller Returns to Dodgers for First Time Since May 2025

Miller opened the 2026 season on the 60-day injured list due to a right shoulder injury. He began a rehab assignment in the beginning of August, where he made nine appearances, sporting a 3.86 ERA with 17 strikeouts over 14 innings of work.

A former top prospect in the Dodgers organization, Miller has had a trying few years since making his MLB debut in 2023.

After an impressive rookie year in which he had a 3.76 ERA over 22 starts and even started a postseason game, Miller struggled mightily in 2024, compiling an 8.52 ERA across 13 starts while spending plenty of time in the minor leagues.

Last year, Miller entered the season in a competition for the final spot in the starting rotation. However, he was hit in the head by a line drive in spring training, missed time and didn't make it to the big league level until mid-April.

Miller ended up making just two big-league appearances last year, finishing with a 12.60 ERA over five innings. Across 35 appearances (14 starts) at Triple-A Oklahoma City, he had a 5.66 ERA over 90.2 innings.

Miller, now 27, is getting another crack at making an impact on the big league roster.

Dodgers Option Kyle Hurt

As for Hurt, he's had an up-and-down 2026 season, compiling a 4.43 ERA across 43.2 innings at the big league level.

In his most recent stint for the big league club, he's made three appearances, pitching 2.2 scoreless innings with four strikeouts.

He's now heading back to Triple-A Oklahoma CIty, where he'll hope to get another MLB opportunitiy before the season ends.

Dodgers DFA Alek Thomas

As for Thomas, he's heading to waivers after making a brief stint at the big league level with LA after Andy Pages' injury.

Thomas appeared in seven games, going 4-for-19 (.211) with three RBIs and an OPS of .513.

The Dodgers initially acquired Thomas in May after he was designated for assignment by the Arizona Diamondbacks.

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