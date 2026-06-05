Dodgers’ Max Muncy Exits Game vs Diamondbacks After Scary Collision at First Base

Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy has exited Thursday’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks after being involved in a scary collision at first base.

Muncy was running to first base to beat out a ground ball and collided head-on with Diamondbacks first baseman Ildemaro Vargas.

Both players were down for several minutes before exiting the game. Here's a video of the play:

A violent collision between Max Muncy and Ildemaro Vargas leads to both players leaving the game pic.twitter.com/1NomUpR8qW — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) June 5, 2026

Muncy was running full speed to first base while Vargas was running full speed to try to get the out. It appeared Muncy attempted to brace himself for the impact right before it happened, and thus, Vargas looked like he got the worst of it.

Both players were able to walk off the field under their own power, but Vargas had a noticeable limp. It appeared Muncy had a cut on his nose as he walked off the field.

Muncy remained in the dugout briefly before going down to the clubhouse with a trainer. He was replaced by Santiago Espinal, who pinch ran for him as Muncy was declared safe at first base.

What is Max Muncy's Injury?

The Dodgers announced that Muncy exited Thursday's game with shortness of breath and to rule out a concussion.

Max Muncy in the Midst of Another Great Season for the Dodgers

Muncy is continuing his incredible career with the Dodgers, even in his age-36 season.

The left-handed slugger is slashing .254/.347/.513 with 14 home runs, 22 RBIs and an OPS of .860. He's been a steady presence in the middle to back of the Dodgers lineup all year long.

What's been even more incredible is Muncy has turned himself into a plus-defender at third base this season. He entered Thursday's game ranked in the 95th percentile in terms of Outs Above Average with five.

Max Muncy Dealing With Another Fluky Injury

This is Muncy's second unfortunate injury this season.

Muncy was forced to exit a May 22 game against the Milwaukee Brewers after being hit on the wrist by a 95.5 mph pitch.

Muncy wasn't back in the starting lineup until May 27 as he nursed that injury.

The Dodgers will hope that this injury looked worse than it was for Muncy. The team is heading back to Los Angeles after Thursday's game for a weekend series with the Los Angeles Angels at home.

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