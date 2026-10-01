Dodgers' Miguel Rojas to Leave Team for Unusual Reason Before NLDS

Los Angeles Dodgers veteran Miguel Rojas is being tested this week in a very literal sense.

Rojas is leaving the team on Thursday to take his U.S. Citizenship test on Friday in Miami. He's hoping to return in time to be on the bench for Game 1 of the Dodgers' National League Division Series on Saturday.

The Dodgers have home-field advantage for the series, which means Rojas must take a cross-country flight at the last minute to his Miami home. At least the Venezuela native might potentially return home a citizen.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Rojas originally scheduled a naturalization appointment for January, during the baseball offseason, but the process was put on hold. He subsequently received a new appointment for Oct. 2 — the day before the NLDS.

According to MLB.com, Rojas took his spare moments to study the history and civics of the while the Dodgers spent the past several weeks securing their postseason spot and locking down a bye.

“Both of my kids were born in Miami and grew up in the United States," Rojas said (via the Times). "And obviously, my ties with Venezuela will always be where I’m coming from, and I will never forget that.”

While Rojas' playing career is nearing an end, he's spoken often about living and working in the U.S. after he retires. Now 37, Rojas will become a free agent at the conclusion of the World Series.

Is Miguel Rojas Retiring After this Season?

If he retires, Rojas will have 1,401 regular season games and at least another 21 in the postseason to his credit. He slashed .267/.312/.391 in 105 games this season, bringing his career averages of .260/.313/.363 for the Dodgers (2014, 2023-26) and Miami Marlins (2015-22).

Rojas recently spoke at length about his plans for after the season.

"We all know with the CBA [expiring Dec. 1], I don't really know where the organization is, what their plans are going forward," Rojas told SportsNet LA during the Dodgers' regular-season finale on Sunday. "I would not play for another team that is not the Dodgers. I'm walking into free agency but I'm not really a free agent. The only way that I would play again is if the Dodgers offer me a contract. I haven't gotten there. I haven't had the opportunity to talk to them about it."

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