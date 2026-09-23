Dodgers Veteran Could Miss Wild-Card Series for Unexpected Reason if LA Doesn't Get Bye

Los Angeles Dodgers veteran infielder Miguel Rojas could miss postseason action if the team fails to clinch a top-two seed in the National League.

Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register shared that Rojas is scheduled to take a test to become a United States citizen on Oct. 1.

Oct. 1 would be the date of a potential Game 3 of the National League wild-card series.

Miguel Rojas has more reasons than his teammates to hope #Dodgers get first-round bye. He is scheduled to take the test to become a US citizen on Oct 1. If LAD is playing Wild Card Series would complicate his travel to take test — Bill Plunkett (@billplunkettocr) September 21, 2026

As things stand, the Dodgers will not play in the wild-card series. They currently hold the No. 2 seed in the NL, with a four-game lead over the No. 3-seeded Atlanta Braves.

However, LA now has even more incentive to secure the first-round bye and allow Rojas to not have to miss any action.

If the Dodgers clinch the bye, they would begin the National League Division Series on Oct. 3.

That would give Rojas plenty of time to take his test and rejoin the team before the series begins.

Miguel Rojas Potentially Playing Final Year of Career in 2026

The 2026 MLB season is expected to be the final year of Rojas' playing career.

Rojas is playing under a one-year deal with the Dodgers and has announced his intention to retire and transition into a player development or front office role within the Dodgers organization.

While Rojas has expressed that intention, he's also left the door open for a potential return. He has mentioned multiple times this year that he might consider returning if the Dodgers win another World Series.

Miguel Rojas’ Veteran Presence Could Be Crucial in October

Rojas is in his 13th MLB season and fifth in Los Angeles.

The infielder is in his second stint with the Dodgers, having spent the past four seasons with the team after beginning his major league career in Los Angeles in 2014.

The Velenzuela native has been a solid veteran utility infielder for the Dodgers throughout his tenure.

This season, Rojas has been a key contributor. In 101 games, he has hit .271 with a .710 OPS, four home runs, 22 RBIs, 59 hits and 22 runs in 218 at-bats.

In five seasons in Los Angeles, Rojas has hit .252 with a .665 OPS, 23 home runs, 125 RBIs, 340 hits and 163 runs in 527 games.

As the playoffs near, Rojas' versatility and leadership will provide a huge boost for the Dodgers as they seek their third consecutive title and 10th in franchise history.

Rojas provided arguably the greatest moment in Dodgers history: a historic game-tying solo home run in the top of the ninth inning of Game 7 of the 2025 World Series against the Toronto Blue Jays.

That home run helped propel the Dodgers to their second consecutive World Series title. It will be tough for Rojas to top that moment in 2026, but it's possible he again plays a critical role in October.

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