Dodgers Need to Call Up James Tibbs III Amid Brutal Offensive Struggles

The Los Angeles Dodgers' offense needs a spark.

After getting swept by the Atlanta Braves in three one-run games, the Dodgers have played two more one-run games against the Detroit Tigers.

On Friday, they won by a score of 2-1. On Saturday, they lost by a score of 2-1.

They've scored a total of three runs over their last three games.

The Dodgers are walked off by the Tigers, 2-1, and have lost four of their last five games.



All five have been one-run games.



The Dodgers offense has scored a total of three runs over their last three games.



This team desperately needs a spark on offense. pic.twitter.com/EtSPl2xOyx — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) August 29, 2026

The offense has been inconsistent all year long, but especially as of late following the injury to All-Star outfielder Andy Pages.

With Pages out at least a month, the Dodgers called up Alek Thomas to replace him. Thomas has played decently in the limited time he's been with the Dodgers, but the club needs to provide a spark to the struggling offense.

Dodgers insider Katie Woo of The Athletic believes there's a chance that Los Angeles may call up an outfield prospect before the year ends. This would be slugger James Tibbs III, who has been dominating in Triple-A this season.

"For now, Thomas will get most of the reps in center field. The onus is on [Teoscar] Hernández to find some slug. If not, we could be having a conversation regarding a potential James Tibbs III promotion," Woo wrote. "He is the likeliest outfield prospect to get the call-up should the Dodgers go that route."

Should the Dodgers Call Up James Tibbs?

The idea of the Dodgers bringing Tibbs to the major leagues has been heavily discussed all year. The slugger got off to a very hot start to the season, and he's continued to make an impact with this club.

For the year, Tibbs has hit .297 with 27 home runs and 96 RBIs, while posting an OPS of .970.

The time is now to call him up.

Adding Tibbs' bat to the Dodgers lineup could help spark an inconsistent offense, giving them some production while Pages remains out. Veteran Teoscar Hernández has also been a concern this year, with him struggling to produce as he normally has.

This has led to more thought about promoting Tibbs, or another outfield prospect, before the season ends. Tibbs seems to be the most likely, and his presence could end up making a difference down the stretch.

If the Dodgers do make any call-ups, the players would need to be on the 40-man roster before Sept. 1 to become postseason eligible.

Thus, the team needs to call him up right now to ensure they have the opportunity to use him in October if his play warrants it.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on X/Twitter and Facebook for the latest news