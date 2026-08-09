Could the Dodgers Call Up Top Prospect Josue De Paula? Insider Doesn't Rule it Out

The Los Angeles Dodgers are currently in a rut, with the team losing seven straight games before finally winning on Saturday night in extra innings.

Los Angeles still holds an 8.5-game lead over the Arizona Diamondbacks in the National League West division, but that gap is slowly closing in. Arizona has been playing much better of late, taking full advantage of the Dodgers' recent skid.

In this span, the Dodgers' offense has been tough to watch, averaging 3.57 runs per game before winning 2-1 on Saturday. The team was outscored 46-25 over their seven-game losing streak.

Multiple players within the Dodgers lineup are in the midst of down seasons, including Mookie Betts and prized free agent signing Kyle Tucker. This has led to an inconsistent offense all year long, and the Dodgers desperately need a spark.

Dodgers insider Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic believes that the jolt could come from some fresh energy, potentially even the "unlikely" scenario involving top prospect Josue De Paula.

De Paula is currently playing in Double-A, but there has been the expectation that the Dodgers could move him to Triple-A soon.

If this were to happen, Los Angeles could eventually bring De Paula up to the big leagues in September. De Paula is currently the No. 1 prospect in the Dodgers system.

"There’s an argument to be made that De Paula’s bat could help: every Dodgers person thinks he will hit. He is one of the best prospects in the sport," Ardaya wrote. "The defense is a concern, but if the Dodgers want him as a break-glass emergency bat off the bench, his offensive upside brings temptation.

"A big-league cameo for De Paula in 2026 is unlikely, but there are a couple of factors in his favor. De Paula has to be added to the 40-man roster this winter, and if the Dodgers call him up in September, they can still preserve his rookie eligibility for 2027 (and possibly keep him eligible for prospect promotion incentives that could net the Dodgers a draft pick)."

Will the Dodgers Call Up Josue De Paula?

De Paula's bat could be huge for the Dodgers down the stretch, with the 21-year-old dominating at Double-A. For the year, the outfielder has hit .314 with 21 home runs and 82 RBIs, while posting an OPS of .972.

The Dodgers are very high on the overall upside of De Paula, but the team is likely to slow-play his jump to the big leagues. Los Angeles has typically been patient with bringing prospects to the majors, making sure they are fully ready.

De Paula could also offer the Dodgers a chance to give some of the more veteran guys extra rest before the postseason. Additionally, getting him some reps at the big league level could be the next step in his development, especially since the Dodgers see him as a future piece of this organization.

The outfielder was reportedly part of a select group of prospects that the Dodgers deemed "untouchable" at the trade deadline this year.

De Paula has improved on the basepaths this year after the organization challenged him to get better, with him stealing 28 bags over 97 games.

But given all the depth on the Dodgers' big-league roster, it could be tough to justify playing time for the prospect. However, if an injury were to take place, the likelihood could jump.

Being a left-handed hitter could also factor into the decision, with the Dodgers having a heavy right-handed lineup. For now, it seems like De Paula will have to wait his turn, with it being more possible LA looks to someone like prospect James Tibbs III to provide a spark.

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