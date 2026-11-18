The Los Angeles Dodgers don't need to make any drastic moves this offseason to be considered among the favorites to win next year's World Series.

However, after getting swept by the Milwaukee Brewers in this year's National League Championship Series, the team could look to shake things up to ensure they don't suffer a similar fate next year.

While the team will look to add in free agency, their best route to bolster their already stacked roster could be in the trade market. Los Angeles has been linked to a handful of star position players, but none rival Cincinnati Reds star shortstop Elly De La Cruz.

The Dodgers already boast one of the most dangerous lineups in the league, but trading for De La Cruz would make their offense even more intimidating.

Los Angeles’ lineup is filled with All-Stars and MVPs, featuring Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts and Kyle Tucker, to name a few. However, the Dodgers could take their lineup to another level by acquiring De La Cruz.

The Dodgers currently have Betts at shortstop and Tommy Edman at second base. Although Betts has proven himself to be a great defensive shortstop, adding De La Cruz would allow him to move to second base, which would hopefully take less stress off his body and get him back to being an elite offensive player.

As for Edman, he would move into a super utility role, which the Dodgers are planning to do anyway after another down season.

Elly De La Cruz Could Transform Dodgers' Entire Infield

Last season, second base was the Dodgers' weakest position. Betts would easily be an upgrade at second base if they land De La Cruz, who would become the shortstop of the present and future at 24.

The Dodgers would land the two-time All-Star before he even reaches his prime. He’s coming off a stellar 2026 season where he hit .283 with a .880 OPS, 30 home runs, 30 stolen bases and 158 hits.

Navigating through a lineup with Ohtani, De La Cruz, Betts, Freeman, Tucker and Will Smith is a nightmare scenario for opposing pitchers.

De La Cruz’s combination of power, speed and athleticism would make him a tremendous addition to an already loaded Dodgers roster.

While De La Cruz would be an upgrade for Los Angeles, it’s unclear if the Reds would pull the trigger on a trade. De La Cruz reportedly rejected a major extension offer in 2025 and is scheduled to reach free agency after the 2029 season. Whether or not the team is ready to move him multiple years before free agency remains to be seen.

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