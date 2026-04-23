Dodgers Not Worrying About Padres Amid Hot Start, Says Dave Roberts

The Los Angeles Dodgers have gotten off to another strong start to the season, putting up a record of 16-7 on the year.

Even with some injuries taking place to key players, the Dodgers have been able to continue winning games.

But even with the impressive start to the year, the Dodgers are currently tied for first place in the National League West division right now. The rival San Diego Padres have been playing very strong baseball over the last few weeks, and it has allowed them to catch Los Angeles in the standings.

However, the Dodgers don't seem worried about the Padres right now, as the team understands that it's still very early in the year. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts was asked if the Padres catching them in the division was a "gut check" to the team. He brushed it off.

“I don’t think anyone [on the Dodgers] is too concerned about the Padres and what they’re doing," Roberts said.

"Just couldn't push anything across... certainly not the way you want to start the series."



Dave Roberts addresses the media after the #Dodgers lose to the Giants, 3-1. Get closer to the action with SNLA+, with the MLB app.

🔗: https://t.co/3Pk48S45KS pic.twitter.com/LWQOlXuTEy — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) April 22, 2026

The answer from Roberts seemed to be more about the year being early and the Dodgers wanting to deal with their own issues. Roberts likely understands that San Diego can be a threat this year, but it's way too early to worry about anyone else.

The Dodgers and Padres have yet to play one another this season, but San Diego has been the biggest competitor for this team over the last few years. The teams have played one another in the playoffs three times since 2020, with Los Angeles taking two out of the three series.

Right now, the Dodgers are only concerned about themselves, and they won't worry about anyone else until they need to. The Dodgers are the defending back-to-back World Series champions for a reason, and they didn't get to this point by worrying about other organizations.

“I just don’t think we really concern ourselves with anyone, to be quite honest. And I think that’s the way we should think of things. It’s no disrespect to any team. It’s just we got to kind of keep our closet clean and just play good baseball, and it’ll take care of itself," Roberts said.

The Dodgers have arguably the most talented roster in all of baseball, but games aren't won on paper. Every other team in the league wants to take Los Angeles down, as the Dodgers have a target on their back every time they take the field.

But as long as the Dodgers continue to play their game, they should be just fine due to the talent and experience on the roster. However, the Padres do seem for real this year, and even if the Dodgers aren't worrying about them right now, San Diego is coming to knock them off their throne down the line.

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