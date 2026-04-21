Dodgers' Mookie Betts Finally Making Progress, Still Nowhere Near Return

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been without star infielder Mookie Betts for a few weeks now as he recovers from an oblique injury.

Betts suffered the injury in early April against the Washington Nationals potentially during a check swing, but didn't feel the issue until he was running the bases.

The veteran underwent imaging to determine the severity, and Betts was initially expected to miss somewhere between four and six weeks. Manager Dave Roberts didn't want to put a firm timeline on the potential return, especially given how tricky oblique injuries can be.

Betts has been making some progress in his recovery, but he still remains nowhere near a return. Roberts provided another injury update on the star shortstop ahead of the series finale with the Colorado Rockies.

"He is swinging. He started swinging, I think it was Saturday, in the cage," Roberts said. "So now he has started his swing progression. I don't know when he's gonna be on the field taking batting practice, let alone live, but it's good to know that he is starting to swing the bat."

"It is good to have some validation on why the velocity was down… I do feel comfortable with a handful of guys that can close out games for us."



Dave Roberts speaks on the #Dodgers placing Edwin Diaz on the IL (elbow) and more ahead of tonight's series finale with the Rockies. pic.twitter.com/NZfROljB1U — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) April 20, 2026

Before the injury, Betts had been getting off to a slow start to the year, but his presence in the lineup can't be overstated. Not only does he provide this team with elite defense at the shortstop position, but he is a threat whenever he is at the plate.

On the year, Betts has hit .197 with two home runs and seven runs batted in, while posting an OPS of .710. The entire Dodgers offense started to get going right when Betts went down with the injury, and luckily for the team, they have plenty of other players who can step up while he remains out.

To replace Betts, Los Angeles called up infielder Hyeseong Kim, and he has been great for the team so far. On the year, Kim has hit .308 with one home run, three runs batted in and three stolen bases.

Kim has provided the Dodgers with solid defense as well, so the team hasn't really skipped a beat by losing Betts. While Kim isn't on the same level as Betts, he is a serviceable player that the team can feel confident about putting on the field while the star is hurt.

Los Angeles has been patient in its approach to allow Betts time to fully heal, and they won't rush him back by any means. The Dodgers understand that Betts will be needed to go after a three-peat this season, and allowing him plenty of time to get himself right will be crucial.

Overall, the Dodgers have gone 11-4 since the injury to Betts, including the game that he left early. Los Angeles has been able to stay consistent in its approach to winning, but getting the star back soon — and more importantly, fully healthy — remains a high priority.

Based on Roberts' comments, Betts appears to still be at least a few weeks away from potentially coming back. It remains to be seen if he needs to go on a rehab assignment.

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