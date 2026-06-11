Dodgers Manager Calls Out Dalton Rushing: 'That Wasn't a Smart Play'

Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Dalton Rushing has been at the center of multiple incidents this season, with the most recent one coming against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday.

Rushing was called for interference during the fifth inning when he made an aggressive slide into Pirates shortstop Jared Triolo covering second base. The catcher was trying to break up a double play, but he ended up far away from the base, sliding directly into the infielder.

Dalton Rushing with a slide that hasn’t been legal for 10 years 😭 pic.twitter.com/mORQw3NIzv — Sleeper (@SleeperHQ) June 10, 2026

The play was immediately granted a double play for the Pirates, and Rushing took some warranted criticism for the move.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts was asked about the play, calling out his young catcher for the slide.

"His thought was trying to get into the running lane, but at some point you gotta attempt to go at the bag," Roberts said. "So that wasn't a smart play."

"It's hard to call your own shot in professional sports. I'm sure Michael Jordan, Larry Bird, guys like that, but that's a select group."



Dave Roberts speaks with @kirsten_watson and the media about Shohei setting and meeting his season goals ahead of Game 2 at Pittsburgh. pic.twitter.com/oP2Pt9MBD1 — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) June 10, 2026

This isn't the first time this season that Rushing has drawn criticism for how he plays the game. The Dodgers catcher drew criticism for incidents against the Colorado Rockies, San Francisco Giants and Chicago Cubs, leading to complaints around the league.

Rushing knows that he tends to play with a competitive edge, but he also doesn't want that to get in the way of how he is viewed. His teammates have urged him to be more careful amid the issues, and Rushing has tried to tone it down as best as he can.

“You never want to be viewed as a guy like that from opposing teams,” Rushing said to the California Post earlier this year. “You want guys to hate playing against you because of the player that you are and how great you are on a baseball field. Not because of the verbalized things you say.”

Even with the negativity around Rushing, there is plenty of good that Roberts has seen from him. His improvement has been huge for the Dodgers organization, helping them solve the backup catcher spot this year.

"I think he's getting a much better understanding of what the pitchers can and can't do, layering that into what the hitters can and can't do," Roberts said. "He's having a better understanding of the hitters, understanding of the game situation, and there is a lot of key at-bats that I've seen that him make good decisions, which you'd expect when you get more repetition."

Rushing has filled in nicely for starter Will Smith all season when he needed a breather or was injured. Overall, Rushing has hit .275 with eight home runs and 21 runs batted in, posting an OPS of .884.

Rushing is expected to get even more run moving forward with Smith going on the injured list due to neck inflammation. Roberts is excited to see what Rushing can continue to do on a full-time basis.

“I think that’s been one of the silver linings, giving Dalton some opportunity,” Roberts said. “I think he’s gotten his footing. I think he’s doing a great job with the pitchers. His at-bat quality is getting more consistent. The production is there. Just giving him the opportunity is certainly a plus for him and his growth.”

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