Dodgers Notes: 2 Players Have Surgery, LA Predicted to Cut Outfielder, Free Agent Wants to Return
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The Los Angeles Dodgers announced that two players — catcher Dalton Rushing and right-handed pitcher Will Klein — underwent elbow surgeries on Wednesday.
Rushing is expected to fully recover in about nine months, but should return to hitting well before the nine-month window as the surgery was a hybrid internal brace procedure.
This past August, Rushing went on the injured list with a partially torn UCL. He was hitting .253 with an OPS of .809 in 74 games before the tear, and returned to the team in September for six hitless games (four strikeouts in seven at-bats) before going back on the IL.
As for Klein, he had a bone chhip removal and spur cleanup and is expected to be ready for spring training (if it starts on time).
In other news, the Dodgers have been predicted to cut one of their outfielders this offseason. The expected move is due to a logjam at the outfield position, both in the major and minor leagues.
Finally, among the many free agents that the Dodgers have, a left-handed pitcher recently expressed his interest in returning to the team for a what would be an eighth season in LA (and potentially more). He said after the National League Championship Series (via the Los Angeles Times' Maddie Lee) that so many reasons other than baseball itself are why he wants a reunion.
“From the coaching staff, to the front office, to the players that have taken me under their wing, have helped mold and shape me into who I am and how I carry myself, how I go about my business,” the pitcher said. “And if it wasn’t for the people in the room in this room, I would not be where I’m at today. So, very thankful. This whole experience has been life-changing.”
Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
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Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles with a focus in sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at Newsweek and Dodgers Nation. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and received his Masters of Science at the University of Southern California in 2025.Follow gabesmallson