Dodgers Notes: 2 Players Have Surgery, LA Predicted to Cut Outfielder, Free Agent Wants to Return

The Los Angeles Dodgers announced that two players — catcher Dalton Rushing and right-handed pitcher Will Klein — underwent elbow surgeries on Wednesday.

Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Dalton Rushing and RHP Will Klein had elbow procedures this afternoon. Rushing’s internal brace procedure will sideline him approximately nine months, while Klein’s bone chip removal and spur cleanup will have him ready for Spring Training. — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) October 22, 2026

Rushing is expected to fully recover in about nine months, but should return to hitting well before the nine-month window as the surgery was a hybrid internal brace procedure.

This past August, Rushing went on the injured list with a partially torn UCL. He was hitting .253 with an OPS of .809 in 74 games before the tear, and returned to the team in September for six hitless games (four strikeouts in seven at-bats) before going back on the IL.

As for Klein, he had a bone chhip removal and spur cleanup and is expected to be ready for spring training (if it starts on time).

In other news, the Dodgers have been predicted to cut one of their outfielders this offseason. The expected move is due to a logjam at the outfield position, both in the major and minor leagues.

Finally, among the many free agents that the Dodgers have, a left-handed pitcher recently expressed his interest in returning to the team for a what would be an eighth season in LA (and potentially more). He said after the National League Championship Series (via the Los Angeles Times' Maddie Lee) that so many reasons other than baseball itself are why he wants a reunion.

“From the coaching staff, to the front office, to the players that have taken me under their wing, have helped mold and shape me into who I am and how I carry myself, how I go about my business,” the pitcher said. “And if it wasn’t for the people in the room in this room, I would not be where I’m at today. So, very thankful. This whole experience has been life-changing.”

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Dodgers Star Undergoing Major Surgery, Will Miss Significant Time

Dodgers Predicted to Cut Ties With Veteran Outfielder This Offseason

Dodgers Impending Free Agent Wants to Return in 2027

Dodgers Have Clear Plan for Josue De Paula Amid Questions About His 2027 Role

The Toughest Contract Decision Facing the Dodgers This Winter

Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Admits He Was Exposed by Brewers in NLCS

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

BREAKING: Dodgers catcher Dalton Rushing is undergoing elbow surgery today🚨🚨🚨🚨



It could have a huge impact on his potential role in 2027⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/3COYdNckdO — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) October 21, 2026

Miggy’s impact goes beyond the box score. 💙



Andrew Friedman on Miguel Rojas’ role in Mookie’s growth at shortstop, his mentorship of younger players and the mark he’s left on the Dodgers. pic.twitter.com/kHBiA1jCnM — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) October 21, 2026

I wonder what Joe Davis would have said after the final out if the Dodgers were able to pull off the 3-0 comeback against the Brewers pic.twitter.com/r4c3MY6fRI — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) October 21, 2026

“I fully expect him to pitch next year.”



Andrew Friedman provides an update on Shohei Ohtani’s health and how the Dodgers plan to manage his workload next season. pic.twitter.com/SjrTqLurUD — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) October 21, 2026

Dodgers POBO Andrew Friedman and GM Brandon Gomes addressed how the team plans to address Josue De Paula's biggest weakness (defense) this offseason, and what that could look like in 2027👀👀



Do you want to see JDP on the Opening Day roster next year?⬇️ pic.twitter.com/tmlqL0NxpM — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) October 21, 2026

Biggest takeaway from Andrew Friedman's exit interview: expect the Dodgers to be active.



Friedman stressed the importance of making some quick decisions on which of their "key" free agents the team will target.



He also said he wants to improve the team, so the Dodgers will… pic.twitter.com/MPUkd5F1aA — Nelson Espinal (@nelson__espinal) October 21, 2026

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