The Los Angeles Dodgers lost another key player to the New York Mets this offseason.

Left-handed pitcher Alex Vesia and the Mets agreed to a three-year, $39 million deal on Saturday, per multiple reports.

Vesia is the third reliever the Dodgers have lost this offseason, as their depth has taken a significant hit. Right-hander Evan Phillips joined the Atlanta Braves, with southpaw Kris Bubic signed with the Cleveland Guardians.

Here's an updated look at the Dodgers' current bullpen options heading into 2027:

Edwin Diaz, RHP

Tanner Scott, LHP

Edgardo Henriquez, RHP

Brock Stewart, RHP

Will Klein, RHP

Jack Dreyer, LHP

Kyle Hurt, RHP

Paul Gervase, RHP

Landon Knack, RHP

With Alex Vesia (Mets) and Evan Phillips (Braves) gone, the Dodgers bullpen currently looks something like this:



RHP Edwin Diaz

LHP Tanner Scott

RHP Edgardo Henriquez

RHP Brock Stewart

RHP Will Klein

LHP Jack Dreyer

RHP Kyle Hurt

RHP Emmet Sheehan/LHP Justin Wrobleski pic.twitter.com/gKooKZfb1f — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) November 28, 2026

The Dodgers were viewed among the favorites to re-sign Vesia, as they valued his durability and consistency. He pitched 65 or more games in each of the past three seasons with the Dodgers.

Vesia was a member of the Dodgers for the past five seasons. In that time, he established himself as one of the most underrated relievers in the league.

Vesia will be 31 at the beginning of the 2027 season. His first season with the Mets will be his eighth in the league.

Vesia’s 2.87 ERA since 2021 ranks 17th among 277 pitchers to throw at least 300 innings.

Who Are the Dodgers Relying on Out of the Bullpen Now?

The Dodgers will now need to find others out of the bullpen they can trust in high-leverage spots.

Diaz and Scott are the two biggest names out of the bullpen, and earn among the highest salaries for relievers in MLB.

Last season, Scott had a bounce-back year after major struggles in 2025.

Diaz, however, struggled mightily in his debut season in LA. While he finished the season on a high note, his regular season was one to forget.

After those two, Henriquez is coming off a breakout season. The right-hander is expected to carry that momentum in 2027 and establish himself as one of the top relievers on the team and potentially in the league.

While Stewart, Klein and Hurt are all solid, injuries are a concern. Dreyer represents a left-handed option, but it's unclear how much he can be trusted in high-leverage opportunities.

The Dodgers' bullpen has significantly worsened from the end of the 2026 season to now. The team should look to add at least one bullpen arm — and potentially two — before the start of the 2027 season.

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