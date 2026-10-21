Dodgers Star Undergoing Major Surgery, Will Miss Significant Time

Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Dalton Rushing is undergoing right elbow surgery on Wednesday, as first reported by Maddie Lee of the Los Angeles Times.

Rushing's surgery will be a hybrid internal brace procedure. It's expected to sideline him from playing the catcher position for nine months.

Rushing is expected to be ready to hit by the start of the 2027 season. What that means for his role on the team, however, remains to be seen.

Dodgers' Dalton Rushing is undergoing right elbow surgery today, per sources. It's expected to be a hybrid internal brace procedure. The expected timeline to return to catching full time is 9 months, with a return to hitting well before then. — Maddie Lee (@maddie_m_lee) October 21, 2026

What is Dalton Rushing's Injury?

Rushing first went on the injured list in early August with a partially torn UCL. At the time, the Dodgers hoped rest would allow him to return before the end of the season.

Rushing ended up rejoining the team on Sept. 1 as a hitting option and began a throwing progression. However, he suffered a setback in his progression and ultimately went back on the IL.

Rushing then returned at the end of the regular season, getting just three at-bats before being left off the postseason rosters in favor of top prospect Josue De Paula.

The 25-year-old was proud of the effort he put into returning before the end of the season, including restarting the throwing progression that ultimately ended his season.

“In my eyes, me trying to throw is me showing them that obviously I want to help the team win,” he said at the time. “I want to give us the best available option that we have at that moment, and that was my whole plan all along. So I hope they see there wasn’t any selfishness in that.”

Across 80 games in 2026, Rushing hit .246 with 12 home runs, 36 RBIs and an OPS of .788.

What Could Dalton Rushing's Role Be in 2027?

Rushing not being able to catch will greatly impact his potential role for the Dodgers in 2027.

The Dodgers already have a full-time designated hitter in Shohei Ohtani. Having someone on the bench who can't play defense isn't exactly helpful for a team with a full-time DH.

Thus, even if Rushing is able to hit by the beginning of next season, it's hard to envision a role for him on the 26-man roster until he can catch.

It's possible Rushing would theoretically be able to play a different position, such as first base. However, the Dodgers have that spot locked up with Freddie Freeman.

On another team, Rushing would almost certainly have a role as a DH. On the Dodgers, though, it's hard to picture him getting playing time until he can be a viable catching option.

Who Will Replace Dalton Rushing as the Backup Catcher?

With Rushing likely sidelined at least until the second half of the season, the Dodgers will seemingly rely on their catching tandem of Will Smith and Hunter Feduccia.

Feduccia, who was acquired from the Tampa Bay Rays ahead of the trade deadline, hit .197 with an OPS of .585 across 34 games with LA. He didn't appear in a postseason game.

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