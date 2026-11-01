Dodgers Notes: 3 Free Agents Likely to Leave, Tarik Skubal Wants to Return, Blake Treinen Contract Projection

The Los Angeles Dodgers have many free agents to deal with this offseason, but among the total group, three have been predicted to part ways with the organization ahead of 2027. Two of them are starting pitchers while a bullpen arm was also projected to depart.

One of the free agents on the list who may prove to be among the biggest needle-movers of next season is two-time Cy Young award winner Tarik Skubal. According to former general manager and current MLB insider forThe Athletic Jim Bowden, Skubal would love to return, as reported to Bill Reiter and Doug McKain on 97.1-FM The Fan.

"I think — and again, this is not him telling me or anyone else this — but the sense I get from people that he has talked to is, he would love to continue being a Los Angeles Dodger," Bowden said. "He loved his time with LA. He loved how the front office, and research and development department, and the pitching room, were able to help him to really show him the things he does well, and how they can help him become an even better pitcher than the guy who's won two Cy Young Awards."

Skubal was dealt to the Dodgers at the trade deadline on an expiring contract and no guarantee he would stay in LA for the long run, but he will also require the largest contract of the offseason given his resume, with some forecasting a deal close to $500 million.

The southpaw tossed a 2.61 ERA across his 10 starts (62 innings) in a Dodgers uniform. In a pair of postseason starts totaling 11 innings, he had a 2.45 mark, striking out 14 and walking four.

Finally, right-hander Blake Treinen had a contract projection made as one of three key relievers entering free agency. The 38-year-old is coming off another successful season where he had a 3.64 ERA across 36 appearances, but missed nearly three months in the heart of the regular season with an elbow injury and then finished the year on the injured list with a shoulder injury.

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

3 Most Critical Dodgers Players Likely to Leave This Offseason

Tarik Skubal Wants to Re-Sign With Dodgers: Report

Dodgers' 12-Year Veteran Projected to Sign 1-Year, $1.6 Million Deal in Free Agency

Dodgers Owner Mark Walter Finally Breaks Silence as Rumors Swirl About Selling Team

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

Blake Treinen has been an integral part of the Dodgers bullpen since 2020. He's now a free agent👀👀



Do you want to see LA bring him back? Why or why not?⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/NvYmFrCiIJ — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) October 31, 2026

Exactly one year ago today, Yoshinobu Yamamoto put the Dodgers on his back and carried them to a Game Six victory…



Little did we know, the very next day, he would deliver one of the most memorable Game Seven performances in baseball history. pic.twitter.com/g0PnT3yI60 — Pitch Profiler (@pitchprofiler) October 31, 2026

Freddie Freeman was walking around one Halloween and found a trick-or-treater who was dressed as him! 🥹 pic.twitter.com/P9vhtru22p — MLB (@MLB) October 31, 2026

Dodgers owner Mark Walter has addressed the rumors of him potentially selling the Dodgers amid his federal investigation⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/PeUOa3QFJS — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) October 31, 2026

Would you include Josue De Paula for Elly De La Cruz? — Doug McKain (@DMAC_LA) October 31, 2026

WALK IT OFF HARLAN!



The @Dodgers No. 9 prospect sends a three-run walkoff shot into left center (112.3 MPH EV). It’s Harlan’s fourth homer this Fall pic.twitter.com/d9kQaLLcxq — MLB's Arizona Fall League (@MLBazFallLeague) October 31, 2026

Postseason Kiké Hernández is a dictionary definition DAWG#OTD last year he made this crazy double play to send the World Series to game 7 pic.twitter.com/yZtbL5ROUr — MLB Europe (@MLBEurope) October 31, 2026

Never Forget when Jurickson Profar thought the Dodgers tried to hit him and Will Smith said after the game that Profar was irrelevant 😭 pic.twitter.com/5gWFtDTCFE — Baseball Central™ (@BaseballCentraI) October 31, 2026

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