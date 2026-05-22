Dodgers Notes: Blockbuster Trade Idea, Andrew Friedman Talks Deadline, Shohei Ohtani Historically Great

As the Los Angeles Dodgers continue to move through the 2026 campaign, and as summer continues to approach, the Aug. 3 trade deadline presents tons of opportunity for the defending champions.

LA was recently predicted to trade for a notable Houston Astros slugger in what would potentially be a league-altering move.

Due to the Astros' less-than-ideal start to the 2026 campaign, it is safe to assume that they will be among the top sellers of the deadline. With the Dodgers looking to become baseball's first three-peat champions in over a quarter century, even a deal with a franchise Dodgers fans haven't fully forgiven for the 2017 World Series is on the table.

President of baseball operations Andrew Friedman spoke on the trade deadline, specifically regarding the Dodgers' pitching situation. His frustration could be sensed when speaking on the many injuries that have hit the pitching roster thus far.

“It’s more that the timing of the injuries would be way easier if they were spaced out,” Friedman said to the LA Times. “Obviously, injuries are part of the game and we can’t be shocked when it happens."

Finally, although it is a surprise to few at this point, Shohei Ohtani is a phenomenal baseball player. In fact, as a pitcher, he is off to one of the best starts in MLB history with a microscopic 0.73 ERA across 49 innings of work with 54 strikeouts to just 13 walks on the year.

As a designated hitter, although he had a difficult start to the month of May, he still possess a slash line of .272/.399/.486 with an OPS of .885. He has collected eight home runs to go along with 26 RBIs in his insane start to the year.

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Dodgers Predicted to Land Astros Slugger in Blockbuster Trade Deadline Swing

Andrew Friedman Addresses Dodgers' Trade Deadline Plans Amid Pitcher Injuries

Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Off to One of Best Pitching Starts in MLB History

Why Aren't Dodgers Calling Up Top Pitching Prospect Amid Rash of Injuries?

Dodgers Catcher Sends Roki Sasaki Warning to MLB After Best Start of Career

Dodgers Bullpen Reaches Level of Dominance Not Seen Since 1988

Dodgers Announce Starting Pitchers for Huge Series With Red-Hot Brewers

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

Dodgers two-way star Shohei Ohtani this season:



Pitcher: 49 IP, 0.73 ERA, 54 K, .163 BAA

Hitter: .885 OPS, 8 HR, 26 RBI, 6 SB, 146 wRC+



He's first in fWAR (3.2). He's first in bWAR (3.7).



He's the best player in baseball, and there isn't a close second. pic.twitter.com/UN96E30PHk — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) May 21, 2026

Another scoreless inning for Hyun-Seok Jang. His line - 76 P / 49 S / 4 IP / 6 H / 2 R / 1 ER / 1 BB / 4 K. Curveball looked good and his FB reached 95mph. #Dodgers pic.twitter.com/NyArk5ksvI — Dodgers_After_Duty (@msalas24) May 22, 2026

.@XGOfficial_ will be throwing out the ceremonial first pitch on 5/31! Get your tickets to see them at https://t.co/DZQkfNeXIj. pic.twitter.com/sALqnP3Qdl — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) May 21, 2026

The Dodgers bWAR leaderboard is STACKED😳



3.7 — Shohei Ohtani

2.9 — Andy Pages

2.5 — Max Muncy

1.3 — Justin Wrobleski

1.1 — Tyler Glasnow

0.9 — Kyle Tucker

0.9 — Dalton Rushing

0.8 — Freddie Freeman

0.7 — Tanner Scott

0.7 — Yoshinobu Yamamoto



Who’s been the biggest surprise so… pic.twitter.com/cudXIwvhar — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) May 21, 2026

The Dodgers treated this Padres series differently — and you could feel it from Dave Roberts to Shohei Ohtani. 👀



The message was clear: "We're still the alphas, and you're still our baby brother," says @KPILLAR4. pic.twitter.com/0FpCuGlgtV — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) May 21, 2026

🏆 SBJ’s Sports Team of the Year: @Dodgers



The Dodgers combined on-field dominance with record-breaking business success, drawing 4M+ fans, generating $200M+ in sponsorship revenue and winning back-to-back World Series titles. pic.twitter.com/9TdN6MzkJB — Sports Business Journal (@SBJ) May 21, 2026

If you could pick 3 Dodgers to build around for the next 10 years who would you pick? 👀



I'll start:

Shohei Ohtani

Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Andy Pages pic.twitter.com/s9BPRarYEZ — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) May 21, 2026

The @Dodgers through 25 road games this season:



16 wins

+80 run differential

Twice as many team HR hit than allowed (36 HR -> 18 Opp. HR)



The only other team in MLB history to have each of these marks through 25 road games in a season are the 1902 Pittsburgh Pirates. pic.twitter.com/gPEUT1dIEn — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) May 21, 2026

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