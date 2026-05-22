Dodgers Notes: Blockbuster Trade Idea, Andrew Friedman Talks Deadline, Shohei Ohtani Historically Great
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As the Los Angeles Dodgers continue to move through the 2026 campaign, and as summer continues to approach, the Aug. 3 trade deadline presents tons of opportunity for the defending champions.
LA was recently predicted to trade for a notable Houston Astros slugger in what would potentially be a league-altering move.
Due to the Astros' less-than-ideal start to the 2026 campaign, it is safe to assume that they will be among the top sellers of the deadline. With the Dodgers looking to become baseball's first three-peat champions in over a quarter century, even a deal with a franchise Dodgers fans haven't fully forgiven for the 2017 World Series is on the table.
President of baseball operations Andrew Friedman spoke on the trade deadline, specifically regarding the Dodgers' pitching situation. His frustration could be sensed when speaking on the many injuries that have hit the pitching roster thus far.
“It’s more that the timing of the injuries would be way easier if they were spaced out,” Friedman said to the LA Times. “Obviously, injuries are part of the game and we can’t be shocked when it happens."
Finally, although it is a surprise to few at this point, Shohei Ohtani is a phenomenal baseball player. In fact, as a pitcher, he is off to one of the best starts in MLB history with a microscopic 0.73 ERA across 49 innings of work with 54 strikeouts to just 13 walks on the year.
As a designated hitter, although he had a difficult start to the month of May, he still possess a slash line of .272/.399/.486 with an OPS of .885. He has collected eight home runs to go along with 26 RBIs in his insane start to the year.
Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Dodgers Predicted to Land Astros Slugger in Blockbuster Trade Deadline Swing
Andrew Friedman Addresses Dodgers' Trade Deadline Plans Amid Pitcher Injuries
Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Off to One of Best Pitching Starts in MLB History
Why Aren't Dodgers Calling Up Top Pitching Prospect Amid Rash of Injuries?
Dodgers Catcher Sends Roki Sasaki Warning to MLB After Best Start of Career
Dodgers Bullpen Reaches Level of Dominance Not Seen Since 1988
Dodgers Announce Starting Pitchers for Huge Series With Red-Hot Brewers
Dodgers Tweets of the Day
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