Dodgers Notes: Edwin Diaz Concern, Roki Sasaki Struggles, Catcher Calls Out Rockies

The Los Angeles Dodgers lost to the Colorado Rockies, 9-6, on Sunday afternoon and fell to 15-6 on the year.

Alex Freeland started off the scoring early for LA with an RBI single in the top of the third followed by a Shohei Ohtani RBI double two pitches later.

In his MLB debut, rookie outfielder Ryan Ward earned not only his first hit in the show, but an RBI single to bring Andy Pages home in the top of the fourth. Despite a scoreless 3.1 innings to start the game, right-hander Roki Sasaki started to lose command in the bottom of the fourth as the Rockies started to chip away at a three-run deficit. After tying things up in the bottom of the fifth, Sasaki was done for the day.

Edwin Díaz, Sasaki and Blake Treinen showed considerable struggles as they allowed three earned runs a piece, with Treinen and Díaz failing to record an out at Coors Field.

Speaking of Díaz, manager Dave Roberts spoke on his concern level regarding the closer's recent struggles.

“Today was a tough evaluation, I mean it really was," Roberts said, via SportsNet LA. "I know what it’s supposed to look like, and then when it doesn’t look like that, it gets a little concerning.”

Sasaki, on the other hand, has yet to allow a run through the first two innings of all four of his starts this season, but has shown his weaknesses as the game goes on with his 6.11 ERA thus far.

After last season's early struggles were followed by a bullpen showing in the postseason that was nothing short of elite, it is worth asking the question of what LA should do with their 24-year-old at this point in the year.

Finally, Dodgers backstop Dalton Rushing called out the Rockies for what he considered to be "fishy" play. His concern mostly dealt with Colorado's first-pitch swing rate and how often they would connect on those offerings.

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Dodgers' Dave Roberts Admits He's Concerned With Edwin Diaz Amid Struggles

Roki Sasaki Struggles vs Rockies; What Should Dodgers Do With Him?

Dodgers Catcher Calls Out Rockies for 'Fishy' Play in Win Over LA

Hyeseong Kim Opens Up About Being Left Off Dodgers' Opening Day Roster

Dodgers' Freddie Freeman Leaves Team, 28-Year-Old Rookie Promoted

Dodgers Lineup vs Rockies: Teoscar Hernandez Out, Ryan Ward Making MLB Debut

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

Ryan Ward collects his first MLB hit and RBI, and his family is loving it! 👏 pic.twitter.com/MyikZhh8YJ — MLB (@MLB) April 19, 2026

Alex for the lead! pic.twitter.com/Dm8c56QJ1P — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) April 19, 2026

Blake Treinen hadn't allowed a run through his first 8 appearances this season. That's come crashing down today in Colorado.



He allowed double, two-run home run, double, RBI single.



The Dodgers now trail 6-4 and Treinen is coming out of the game.pic.twitter.com/LVXQEPmzhk — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) April 19, 2026

Two-spot in the third! pic.twitter.com/LGK9FDjpzP — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) April 19, 2026

The Dodgers recalled OF Ryan Ward and placed first baseman Freddie Freeman on the paternity list. — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) April 19, 2026

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