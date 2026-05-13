Dodgers Notes: LA Makes Trade, Cuts Ties With Outfielder, Roki Sasaki Plan Revealed

The Los Angeles Dodgers lost to the San Francisco Giants, 6-2, on Tuesday evening and fell to 24-18 on the year. After 11 games and 52 plate appearances, however, superstar Shohei Ohtani finally hit a home run, a 398-foot solo shot in the third inning that left his bat at 105.9 mph.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto struck out eight across 6.1 innings of work and walked no Giants, but allowed five earned runs on six hits in the loss. Two of those runs came to score after he was taken out of the ball game.

Ahead of the eventual defeat, the Dodgers made a trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks and acquired an outfielder from the division rival. The 26-year-old hit .230 across five seasons with the Diamondbacks, and so far in 2026, ranks in the 83rd percentile in terms of Outs Above Average among qualified defenders in center field.

As a result of the trade, a 26-year-old outfielder was designated for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster. After being claimed off waivers from the New York Yankees this past February, he hit .225 in 29 games at the Triple-A level.

Finally, president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman touched on the team's development plan for right-hander Roki Sasaki.

After a slow start to the 2025 campaign and a shoulder injury that sidelined him for close to four months, Sasaki was nearly untouchable in the postseason with a 0.84 ERA across nine appearances and three saves as he transitioned to a bullpen role.

After opening up the 2026 campaign with a 5.88 ERA through his first seven starts, it only seems natural that fans have begun to call for Sasaki to either head back to the bullpen, or to Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Despite this, Friedman clarified that the plan is to still keep Sasaki as a starter in the major leagues.

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Dodgers Make Trade, Acquire Outfielder From NL West Rivals

Dodgers Announce Trade With Diamondbacks, Cut Ties With Outfielder

Andrew Friedman Sends Message to Dodgers Fans on Roki Sasaki Development Plan

Mookie Betts Doesn't Think He Can Spark Dodgers' Struggling Offense

Dodgers Could Bench All-Star Outfielder More Often Amid Struggles

Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani to Miss Game vs Giants Amid Brutal Slump

Dodgers Lineup vs Giants: Hyeseong Kim Starting, Teoscar Hernandez Hitting 8th

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

GET ICE CUBE IN THE BOOTH FOR EVERY SHOHEI OHTANI AT-BAT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE!!!!!!pic.twitter.com/LG6g2A2ixy — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) May 13, 2026

Yoshinobu Yamamoto, 97mph Fastball and 93mph Splitter, Individual Pitches + Overlay pic.twitter.com/r0DI4XxF5R — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) May 13, 2026

Yamamoto told Ohtani to ask for the ball after ending his HR drought 😂👏



(via @PitchingNinja)pic.twitter.com/ucNm8bShWr — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) May 13, 2026

Shohei Ohtani last hit a home run on April 26.



He went 52 plate appearances without one.



After his home run on Tuesday to snap the streak, he jokingly signaled to keep the baseball from the Dodgers dugout.pic.twitter.com/wKyt0H5Qnt — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) May 13, 2026

GREAT CATCH BY HYESEONG KIM TO SAVE A RUN#김혜성 pic.twitter.com/KSJ1YQ2yMD — Hyeseong Kim Muse 김혜성 (@HyeseongKimMuse) May 13, 2026

Consider this an invitation to Ice Cube Lowrider Bobblehead Night. pic.twitter.com/FRvYA69O8s — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) May 13, 2026

Yoshinobu Yamamoto's effort in the World Series will be remembered for years to come! ⭐️#AAPIHeritageMonth pic.twitter.com/ApA4tB1edT — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) May 12, 2026

Dodgers POBO Andrew Friedman on Roki Sasaki, via @katiejwoo:



“We definitely see him as a long-term starting pitcher. We are very firm believers that he has the ability and the upside to be an elite starting pitcher in this game.” pic.twitter.com/etKFUptzyn — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) May 12, 2026

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