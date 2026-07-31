Dodgers Notes: LA Scouting Mets Pitcher, Outfielder Linked to Twins, Shohei Ohtani Injury Concern
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The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Seattle Mariners, 6-2, on Thursday night to win the series and improve to 69-40 on the year.
In trade deadline news, it was revealed that the Dodgers are scouting a starting pitcher on the selling New York Mets. There are not many areas to improve a team this close to 70 wins before August, but with Tyler Glasnow and Blake Snell still being absent from the rotation — not to mention Shohei Ohtani's stoppage from pitching — it would certainly be wise for LA to at least monitor more options.
In other news, a Dodgers outfielder has been linked to the Minnesota Twins. Though the American League squad has long been seen as a selling team at the trade deadline, they have had recent success in the standings this summer and general manager Jeremy Zoll confirmed that he has seen enough to change courses ahead of Aug. 3.
“We're really excited about how the team has played over this last stretch. We're really encouraged about that," Zoll said. "In turn, we're going to use this next stretch, this next week, to do everything we can to find ways to improve the club."
Finally, the aforementioned injury concern with Ohtani led to the four-time MVP missing Thursday's game. Though his offensive capabilities were previously unaffected from the wear-and-tear he takes as a pitcher, manager Dave Roberts provided the latest as to why Ohtani was absent from the batting order.
“[Wednesday], he went in there for some treatment. So I think that talking to the training staff, it was just best to just give him a day,” Roberts said. “Just so, again, it doesn’t turn into something that it shouldn’t, that we can prevent — that’s kind of the thought.”
Ohtani spoke to reporters earlier this week and revealed that in addition to the knee soreness, his biceps injury is still not fully healed.
Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Dodgers Scouting Mets Starting Pitcher as Trade Deadline Nears
Dodgers Outfielder Emerging as Trade Target for Twins: Report
Dave Roberts Reveals Why Shohei Ohtani is Out of Dodgers Lineup vs Mariners
Dodgers Could Surprisingly Target Angels Star at Trade Deadline, Says ESPN Insider
Dodgers Viewed as 'Favorites' to Land Tarik Skubal by Rival Execs
Dodgers Lineup vs Mariners: Shohei Ohtani Out Amid Knee, Biceps Injuries
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