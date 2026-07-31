Dodgers Notes: LA Scouting Mets Pitcher, Outfielder Linked to Twins, Shohei Ohtani Injury Concern

The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Seattle Mariners, 6-2, on Thursday night to win the series and improve to 69-40 on the year.

In trade deadline news, it was revealed that the Dodgers are scouting a starting pitcher on the selling New York Mets. There are not many areas to improve a team this close to 70 wins before August, but with Tyler Glasnow and Blake Snell still being absent from the rotation — not to mention Shohei Ohtani's stoppage from pitching — it would certainly be wise for LA to at least monitor more options.

In other news, a Dodgers outfielder has been linked to the Minnesota Twins. Though the American League squad has long been seen as a selling team at the trade deadline, they have had recent success in the standings this summer and general manager Jeremy Zoll confirmed that he has seen enough to change courses ahead of Aug. 3.

“We're really excited about how the team has played over this last stretch. We're really encouraged about that," Zoll said. "In turn, we're going to use this next stretch, this next week, to do everything we can to find ways to improve the club."

Finally, the aforementioned injury concern with Ohtani led to the four-time MVP missing Thursday's game. Though his offensive capabilities were previously unaffected from the wear-and-tear he takes as a pitcher, manager Dave Roberts provided the latest as to why Ohtani was absent from the batting order.

“[Wednesday], he went in there for some treatment. So I think that talking to the training staff, it was just best to just give him a day,” Roberts said. “Just so, again, it doesn’t turn into something that it shouldn’t, that we can prevent — that’s kind of the thought.”

Ohtani spoke to reporters earlier this week and revealed that in addition to the knee soreness, his biceps injury is still not fully healed.

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Dodgers Scouting Mets Starting Pitcher as Trade Deadline Nears

Dodgers Outfielder Emerging as Trade Target for Twins: Report

Dave Roberts Reveals Why Shohei Ohtani is Out of Dodgers Lineup vs Mariners

Dodgers Could Surprisingly Target Angels Star at Trade Deadline, Says ESPN Insider

Dodgers Viewed as 'Favorites' to Land Tarik Skubal by Rival Execs

Dodgers Lineup vs Mariners: Shohei Ohtani Out Amid Knee, Biceps Injuries

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

Second homer in as many games for Chuckie Robinson! pic.twitter.com/FFak5qxLtQ — Oklahoma City Comets (@OKC_comets) July 31, 2026

The Dodgers are reportedly interested in Angels star Zach Neto ahead of the trade deadline, per ESPN's Jeff Passan👀👀



Read below for everything you need to know about how it could work, and the likelihood it happens⬇️⬇️



Would you want to see Neto in LA? pic.twitter.com/e6h42wYXDc — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) July 30, 2026

Roki Sasaki has found a new gear on his heater recently! 👀♨️



Catch him on the mound against the Mariners at 10pm ET on the #MLBNShowcase presented by @goodyear. pic.twitter.com/c5gLGHldgC — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) July 30, 2026

Woo, what a homer from Dalton. pic.twitter.com/Gw8q9wgOEV — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) July 31, 2026

"It was a great experience to be in Philadelphia, to be in that locker room, to be amongst those players."



Andy Pages reflects on being a first-time all-star and discusses his in-game adjustments that have helped him get back on track. pic.twitter.com/bzGfLExR9D — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) July 31, 2026

The Dodgers are expected to trade outfielder Alex Call ahead of Monday's deadline...⬇️⬇️



A potential landing spot has already emerged👀👀 pic.twitter.com/VyGsfnmuUj — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) July 30, 2026

Yoshinobu Yamamoto is currently throwing his bullpen session in the Dodgers' bullpen before his start on Friday against the Red Sox. @SportingTrib | #Dodgers pic.twitter.com/7S6ROYD9sn — Fredo Cervantes (@FredoCervantes) July 30, 2026

Why having Eric Lauer on the roster is a good problem@FabianArdaya and @TheRealJHair explain why Dodgers may have accidentally turned a waiver pickup into valuable trade capital



"He has absolutely done everything he could possibly do to show them that he is worth keeping." pic.twitter.com/XXmJmbq2pT — Dodgers Collective (@DodgersHMA) July 30, 2026

The Dodgers have yet to decide whether Blake Snell will need another rehab outing or not, per @FabianArdaya pic.twitter.com/GTPydqJuSP — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) July 30, 2026

Watch it fly, Teoscar! pic.twitter.com/g9ZNV9Ajvm — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) July 31, 2026

Tommy Edman is playing all over the field for the @Dodgers and hitting .330 in the process! 🤯



The 2024 NLCS MVP and 2x World Series champion discusses how he prepares to play various positions ahead of tonight's #MLBNShowcase presented by @goodyear. pic.twitter.com/HlptV7GBGL — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) July 30, 2026

Andre Ethier



That guy rocked. pic.twitter.com/rtfTb0K7aP — That Guy Rocked MLB (@MLBGuyRocked) July 30, 2026

The Dodgers can literally do ANYTHING they want at this trade deadline pic.twitter.com/H4pl5We5N0 — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) July 30, 2026

What a debut for Hyun-Seok Jang. His line - 64 P / 41 S / 5 IP / 1 H / 0 ER / 0 BB / 7 K. #Dodgers #DodgersProspects pic.twitter.com/lX7dhXi7T5 — Dodgers_After_Duty (@msalas24) July 31, 2026

“I mean it’s a cheat code.” 👀



The First Take crew discuss Tarik Subal potentially going to the Dodgers ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/0rEWw3stgr — First Take (@FirstTake) July 30, 2026

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