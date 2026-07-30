Dodgers Outfielder Emerging as Trade Target for Twins: Report

The Los Angeles Dodgers are expected to trade at least one player from their big league roster ahead of Monday's deadline.

Two players — left-handed pitcher Eric Lauer and outfielder Alex Call — have found themselves in trade rumors with the deadline quickly approaching.

The calculus behind trading either of the two players is simple. While both players serve as depth for LA, neither are expected to make an impact on the postseason roster.

Thus, the Dodgers could look to take advantage of the sellers' market, shipping off one or both of them to land prospects and continue to add to one of the best farm systems in baseball.

If the Dodgers do trade Call, one team is emerging as a potential landing spot. According to David Vassegh of AM570 sports, the Minnesota Twins are interested in Call. Pat Ragazzo of Athlon Sports also reported the Twins' interest in the Dodgers outfielder.

Call, 31, was acquired by the Dodgers from the Washington Nationals ahead of last year's trade deadline in exchange for right-handed pitching prospects Eriq Swan and Sean Paul Liñan.

The outfielder has appeared in 98 games over the last year with LA, hitting .246 with three home runs, 21 RBIs and an OPS of .687. In last year's postseason, he went 4-for-11 with three walks.

With the returns of Tommy Edman and Kiké Hernández, Call has been pushed to the end of the Dodgers bench. Rather than being the 26th man on the Dodgers roster, LA can net a prospect or two for him in a market that doesn't have a ton of right-handed hitting options.

It's also been reported that the Dodgers are interested in adding a right-handed hitter at the deadline. It's possible the team wants to upgrade Call's spot on the bench to add some more pop to the end of the bench amid the struggles of right-handers Mookie Betts and Teoscar Hernández.

Twins Interested in Dodgers Outfielder Alex Call

The Twins would be an interesting landing spot for Call, as for most of the year, the team was expected to sell at the deadline.

However, this week, general manager Jeremy Zoll made his intentions clear, saying he'll be buying.

“We're really excited about how the team has played over this last stretch. We're really encouraged about that," Zoll said. "In turn, we're going to use this next stretch, this next week, to do everything we can to find ways to improve the club."

The Twins are 54-55, three games back in the American League Central and 1.5 games back in the AL wild-card race.

The team would be unlikely to trade from its major league roster in a deal for Call, thus helping LA replenish its farm system. The Dodgers are reportedly targeting infield and catching prospects, as well as pitchers.

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