Dodgers Notes: NLCS Starting Pitchers Announced, Expert Predictions for Series, Brewers Wanted LA
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The Los Angeles Dodgers announced who their starting pitchers will be for the start of the National League Championship Series against the Milwaukee Brewers. Left-hander Tarik Skubal will kick off Game 1 while Yoshinobu Yamamoto is getting the nod for Game 2.
As for the series itself, a few expert predictions were made by the staff of Dodgers On SI. The Dodgers are chasing history, but the Brewers not only have home-field advantage, not only have the sting of being swept in last season's NLCS at the hands of the Dodgers, but had three more wins than the LA in the regular season, leading all of baseball with 103.
This even led to various stars in Milwaukee saying that they wanted the matchup against the Dodgers. Christian Yelich, among the brightest stars on the roster, recently spoke to the media about the respect he has for LA, along with full knowledge of the task at hand.
"They’re obviously a great team, the back-to-back champions," Yelich said. "We have a lot of respect for those guys But if you want to get where you need to go, you want to play the best.
"We know when we play our game, and execute our brand of baseball, we feel like we can play with anybody. We’re a really hard team to beat."
Center fielder Garrett Mitchell echoed the message, along with his excitement for the teams with the two best records in MLB this season to face off.
"It’s sweet,” Mitchell said. "Why wouldn’t you want another chance to go at them again the way it happened last year?’"
Finally, there doesn't appear to be any more drama regarding who the team's closer should be in October. Edwin Diaz's dominant NLDS has him in position to take the reins for the rest of October.
"He’s put himself in a position to, yeah, be the closer," Roberts said after Game 2 of the NLDS." And I think in October, I don't pay too much attention to the long sample of a season in a lot of cases because in October things happen quickly, and you've got to be willing to read and react."
Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Dodgers Announce Starting Pitchers for NLCS Games 1 and 2 vs Brewers
Dodgers vs Brewers Expert Predictions for NLCS Rematch
Brewers Stars Make it Clear They Wanted to Face Dodgers in NLCS: 'Bring Em On'
The Dodgers Have Officially Found Their Closer for the Rest of the Postseason
Dodgers Biggest Advantage Against the Brewers (And the Biggest Concern)
Dodgers Tweets of the Day
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Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles with a focus in sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at Newsweek and Dodgers Nation. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and received his Masters of Science at the University of Southern California in 2025.Follow gabesmallson