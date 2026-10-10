Dodgers Notes: NLCS Starting Pitchers Announced, Expert Predictions for Series, Brewers Wanted LA

The Los Angeles Dodgers announced who their starting pitchers will be for the start of the National League Championship Series against the Milwaukee Brewers. Left-hander Tarik Skubal will kick off Game 1 while Yoshinobu Yamamoto is getting the nod for Game 2.

As for the series itself, a few expert predictions were made by the staff of Dodgers On SI. The Dodgers are chasing history, but the Brewers not only have home-field advantage, not only have the sting of being swept in last season's NLCS at the hands of the Dodgers, but had three more wins than the LA in the regular season, leading all of baseball with 103.

This even led to various stars in Milwaukee saying that they wanted the matchup against the Dodgers. Christian Yelich, among the brightest stars on the roster, recently spoke to the media about the respect he has for LA, along with full knowledge of the task at hand.

"They’re obviously a great team, the back-to-back champions," Yelich said. "We have a lot of respect for those guys But if you want to get where you need to go, you want to play the best.

"We know when we play our game, and execute our brand of baseball, we feel like we can play with anybody. We’re a really hard team to beat."

Center fielder Garrett Mitchell echoed the message, along with his excitement for the teams with the two best records in MLB this season to face off.

"It’s sweet,” Mitchell said. "Why wouldn’t you want another chance to go at them again the way it happened last year?’"

Finally, there doesn't appear to be any more drama regarding who the team's closer should be in October. Edwin Diaz's dominant NLDS has him in position to take the reins for the rest of October.

"He’s put himself in a position to, yeah, be the closer," Roberts said after Game 2 of the NLDS." And I think in October, I don't pay too much attention to the long sample of a season in a lot of cases because in October things happen quickly, and you've got to be willing to read and react."

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Dodgers Announce Starting Pitchers for NLCS Games 1 and 2 vs Brewers

Dodgers vs Brewers Expert Predictions for NLCS Rematch

Brewers Stars Make it Clear They Wanted to Face Dodgers in NLCS: 'Bring Em On'

The Dodgers Have Officially Found Their Closer for the Rest of the Postseason

Dodgers Biggest Advantage Against the Brewers (And the Biggest Concern)

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

The Brewers made it clear they wanted to face the Dodgers in the NLCS😳😳😳



Let's see if those words come back to bite them...⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/1bUTGuiSYW — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) October 9, 2026

Tarik Skubal for Game 1 of the NLCS. pic.twitter.com/YYWPVH6Li1 — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) October 9, 2026

Max Muncy is comfortable flying under the radar on a star-studded Dodgers roster.



"You're kind of like the hidden giant." pic.twitter.com/kfbnI4z7zh — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) October 9, 2026

"They have more experience; they're just better... They do everything."



Mookie Betts talks to the media ahead of the #NLCS between the #Dodgers and the Brewers. #Postseason pic.twitter.com/5LQ2WjZnww — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) October 10, 2026

“I do not believe Ohtani or Smith will be the hero” @Alex_Curry



Dodgers NLCS bats need to WAKE UP! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/oFSdX0xYW5 — 97.1 The Fan (@TheFanLA) October 9, 2026

Who would you rather have at the plate in a big moment right now? 👀



Andy Pages

Max Muncy

Shohei Ohtani

Freddie Freeman pic.twitter.com/UaU1kGLTf8 — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) October 9, 2026

Top 5 players entering the NLCS right now, according to DeRo:



1. Yoshinobu Yamamoto

2. Jackson Chourio

3. Freddie Freeman

4. William Contreras

5. Aaron Ashby pic.twitter.com/t9Yl0wzdzU — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) October 9, 2026

The Dodgers biggest advantages (and the biggest concerns) ahead of their NLCS rematch with the Brewers👀👀



Call it now. Who wins the series and in how many games?⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/DGner5CSZz — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) October 9, 2026

Kiké Hernández tiene un mensaje muy especial para esa futura generación. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/UIUunRyV82 — MLB Español (@mlbespanol) October 9, 2026

Dave Roberts on Shohei Ohtani:



"I think that against the Braves, outside of Sale, I thought he did a good job of controlling the zone. I saw some better swings. There's nothing right now I'm going to hang my hat on outside of, I just believe in the person and the talent." — Matthew Moreno (@Matthew__Moreno) October 10, 2026

Josue De Paula is going to be special pic.twitter.com/pW1j5NNKiF — Nate (@dodgernate) October 9, 2026

MLB's No. 15 prospect Eduardo Quintero (@Dodgers) -- who had a .942 OPS in the regular season -- laces an RBI double in Fall League action! pic.twitter.com/hYVD1N1OZB — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) October 9, 2026

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