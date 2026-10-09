The Dodgers Have Officially Found Their Closer for the Rest of the Postseason

The Los Angeles Dodgers don't need to mix and match any longer.

They don't have to play the matchups.

They've found their closer for the rest of the postseason.

His name is Edwin Diaz.

Edwin Diaz Has Found His Form at the Perfect Time

The 2026 season was far from ideal for Diaz, who joined the Dodgers on a three-year, $69 million deal. In his first season in LA, he posted an 8.68 ERA, 28 strikeouts and a 1.98 WHIP in just 18.2 innings.

However, things changed when he returned from his second IL stint of the season in late-September.

Diaz had five scoreless outings to close out the regular season. He then made his postseason debut in the sixth inning of Game 2 of the National League Division Series, striking out two Atlanta Braves in a scoreless frame.

"I think I've been putting a lot of work together in the last maybe two weeks, week and a half, and today it played out," Diaz said after Game 2. "The shape of the slider was great, and the fastball movement was really good. I think today was really good. Just got to keep doing my job, keep helping this team to win when they give me the ball."

Diaz did that and more.

In Games 3 and 4, Diaz was tasked with pitching the ninth inning. He recorded a save in each of the games and sent the Dodgers to the NL Championship Series.

As his confidence grew, so, too, did the Dodgers' belief in him.

"He’s put himself in a position to, yeah, be the closer," Roberts said after Game 2." And I think in October, I don't pay too much attention to the long sample of a season in a lot of cases because in October things happen quickly, and you've got to be willing to read and react."

Roberts said after Game 3, when Diaz recorded his first of two saves in the NLDS: "I've said all along that once he starts throwing the baseball like he's capable of, I have no problem putting him in the ninth to finish a game."

Diaz finally looks like the pitcher the Dodgers expected to get this year. It's clear Diaz feels that way, too.

"I think the last few weeks, I've been pitching really good," Diaz said after Game 2. "Last year, I pitched great all season long. This season didn't start the way everyone wanted, but I finished strong late in the season, and I kept doing it right now in my first game in the postseason. So I'm really happy right now."

Diaz has made it clear he deserves to be the team's closer for the rest of October. At this rate, he could be the one on the mound to close out the World Series.

Talk about a redemption story.

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