Dodgers vs Brewers Expert Predictions for NLCS Rematch

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers are facing off in the National League Championship Series for the second consecutive season.

Last year, the Dodgers swept the Brewers in the NLCS en route to their second straight World Series title.

This year, however, the Brewers are coming in with more confidence.

“We’re gonna be more ready than we were last time, I believe," Brewers manager Pat Murphy said after their NL Division Series win. "That doesn’t guarantee anything but we got to be ready for what they say is the best team in baseball.

"But we think we are."

The Brewers won an MLB-best 103 games in 2026. The Dodgers were second with 100 wins.

The Dodgers took two of three from the Brewers in Milwaukee in May. The Brewers then took three of four from the Dodgers in LA in August to win the season series.

Both teams have great starting rotations. Both teams have elite bullpens. This series has the makings of an instant classic. Here's how the staff at Dodgers On SI expects it to shake out (we went 4-for-4 in the NLDS).

Ricardo Sandoval: The Dodgers will take on the Brewers for the second consecutive time in the NLCS. This Brewers team is a lot better and more experienced compared to last season, but so are the Dodgers. As Dave Roberts said, they're smarter, they're better and they're tougher. Prediction: Dodgers in 6.

J.P. Hoornstra: Both teams are deep in every facet of the game, so one small thing is likely to make the difference between who wins and who goes home. That could be home-field advantage, a clutch fielding play, an ABS overturn, a catcher's interference, etc. The guess here is that the Brewers get that one small thing — just as they did in the NLDS against the San Diego Padres. Prediction: Brewers in 7.

Jason Fray: Milwaukee may be motivated to atone for being swept last year — but the Dodgers are galvanized by aiming to cement their status as one of the most impressive dynasties of the last half-century. Despite Jacob Misiorowski sitting atop Milwaukee's rotation, Dustin May is currently projected as the team's third starter. Let that sink in for a moment. Prediction: Dodgers in 6.

Noah Camras: These aren't the same Brewers that were swept by the Dodgers last year. They're one year older, one year better and have tons more confidence. With that being said, the Dodgers are the reigning two-time champions for a reason. This series will be full of close games, but in the end, the Dodgers bats will do enough to send them back to the World Series with a shot at history on the line. Prediction: Dodgers in 6.

Dodgers vs Brewers NLCS Schedule

Game 1: Sunday, Oct. 11 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on FOX

Game 2: Monday, Oct. 12 at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET on FOX

Game 3: Wednesday, Oct. 14 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1

Game 4: Thursday, Oct. 15 at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1

Game 5: Friday, Oct. 16 at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1 (if necessary)

Game 6: Sunday, Oct. 18 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1 (if necessary)

Game 7: Monday, Oct. 19 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on FOX (if necessary)

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