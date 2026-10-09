Brewers Stars Make it Clear They Wanted to Face Dodgers in NLCS: 'Bring Em On'

The Los Angeles Dodgers will have to defeat the same team they had to go through last season in their quest for a World Series title: the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Dodgers defeated the Brewers in last year's NL Championship Series, sweeping them 4-0.

The Dodgers went on to capture their ninth World Series title in franchise history, becoming back-to-back champions.

Now, Los Angeles is chasing a third straight title and its 10th overall, but must once again get past the Brewers.

While Milwaukee still has many of the same core pieces, they believe this year's series will be different.

After the Brewers defeated the San Diego Padres in four games in the National League Division Series, Milwaukee Brewers closer Trevor Megill said they got the exact matchup they wanted against the Dodgers.

"Bring ‘em on," Megill said. "This is what we want."

In Megill's career against the Dodgers, he has a 2.16 ERA, 13 strikeouts and four saves in eight appearances.

Brewers Want Revenge After Last Year’s Postseason Loss

Brewers star Christian Yelich said they know they have zero margin for error against the Dodgers.

"They’re obviously a great team, the back-to-back champions," Yelich said. "We have a lot of respect for those guys But if you want to get where you need to go, you want to play the best.

"We know when we play our game, and execute our brand of baseball, we feel like we can play with anybody. We’re a really hard team to beat."

Yelich will play his 14th playoff game against the Dodgers beginning on Sunday. The former NL MVP hasn't been at his best against Los Angeles.

In 13 October games against the Dodgers, Yelich has a .157 batting average with one home and one an RBI.

Brewers center fielder Garrett Mitchell said he can't wait for his team to redeem themselves in this series.

"It’s sweet,” Mitchell said. "Why wouldn’t you want another chance to go at them again the way it happened last year?’"

As for Brewers reliever Abner Uribe, he feels like his team is as ready as ever.

"If we come in with a lead," Uribe said, "I’m confident we’ll win the game. We’ve done that all year."

The Brewers are clearly a better team than they were a season ago; however, so are the Dodgers, who are poised to become the first team in the NL to three-peat in MLB history.

As manager Dave Roberts said, the Dodgers believe they're smarter, tougher and better than everyone else. Now, it's time to prove it against the Brewers, who were baseball's best team all season.

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