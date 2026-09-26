Dodgers Lineup vs Giants: Freddie Freeman and Max Muncy Out

The Los Angeles Dodgers are looking to win their series against the San Francisco Giants on Saturday night.

The Dodgers took Friday's series opener, 2-0, behind a dominant pitching performance from Tarik Skubal and home runs from Teoscar Hernández and Andy Pages.

“That was the best we’ve seen,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said of Skubal. “He was on a mission tonight. You could see it. Everything was working. He just went after those guys and did a fantastic job. Pounded the zone. Everything was working tonight.”

The Dodgers are two wins away from hitting the 100-win mark. They're already locked into the No. 2 seed in the National League.

Dodgers vs Giants Pitching Matchup on Saturday

Left-handed pitcher Blake Snell is taking the mound for the first time in 10 days on Saturday.

Snell exited his last start on Sept. 16 after one inning due to groin tightness. At the time, the left-hander felt that he was doing the right thing by taking extra precautions to ensure the injury didn't get worse. It appears that was the case.

Snell is making his final start before the postseason and looking to continue his run of dominance since returning from midseason elbow surgery. In seven starts since his return, Snell is 4-0 with a 1.01 ERA and 47 strikeouts over 35.2 innings.

Snell spent the 2024 season with the Giants, compiling a 3.12 ERA with 145 strikeouts across 104 innings that year.

Opposite Snell will be left-hander Matt Wilkinson, who pitched five scoreless innings against the Dodgers last weekend with six strikeouts in his best pitching performance of the season.

Since making his MLB debut on Aug. 19, he's made seven appearances (five starts), compiling a 3.65 ERA with 18 strikeouts to four walks over 24.2 innings.

Dodgers Starting Lineup

Mookie Betts, SS Shohei Ohtani, DH Will Smith, C Teoscar Hernandez, LF Kyle Tucker, RF Miguel Rojas, 3B Andy Pages, CF Enrique Hernandez, 1B Tommy Edman, 2B

Freddie Freeman and Max Muncy are getting days off with the left-handed pitcher on the mound, as Hernandez and Rojas are playing first and third base, respectively.

How to Watch Dodgers vs Giants on Saturday

First pitch for Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants on Saturday, Sept. 26 is 1:05 p.m. PT/4:05 p.m. ET.

The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB app.

The game will be broadcast on the radio on AM570 (in English) and KTNQ 1020 AM (in Spanish).

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on X/Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.