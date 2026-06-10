Dodgers Notes: Pitchers Shades Former Team, LA Linked to Blockbuster Trade, All-Star to IL?
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The Los Angeles Dodgers walloped the Pittsburgh Pirates, 12-3, on Tuesday night in a lopsided — and at one point rainy — series opener at PNC Park. LA improved to 43-24 on the year and got back into the win column while handing the Pirates their fourth straight loss.
Left-handed pitcher Eric Lauer struck out five across 5.2 innings of work and allowed a pair of earned runs on three hits. Right-hander Will Klein punched out three batters during his 1.1 innings and was credited with the win thanks to a huge burst of offense from LA in the seventh inning.
The defending champions hung 10 runs in the seventh which included an RBI single from the active MLB hits leader Freddie Freeman, the 2,500th hit of a career that will one day end in Cooperstown (and perhaps in a Dodgers cap).
Andy Pages hit his 15th home run of the season, a two-run shot in the seventh, as he improved his batting average to .282 and continued his electric 2026 campaign.
In other news, Lauer appeared to recently take a shot at his former team, the Toronto Blue Jays. Without naming them directly, the veteran's compliment to his current employer's communication appeared to be at the expense of a past one.
Additionally, the Dodgers have once again been linked to a blockbuster trade. This time, a reliever that would bolster the bullpen in Edwin Diaz's absence was named by a top MLB insider as someone fans should keep on their radar with the Aug. 3 trade deadline looming.
Finally, the Dodgers are at risk of losing an All-Star to the injured list because of a lingering stiff neck as he has not made an appearance since Friday.
“I think that now the IL is more of a possibility when you’re talking about with a position player it’s 10 days and then the back-date thought,” manager Dave Roberts said Tuesday. “We’re starting to talk about that.”
Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
New Dodgers Pitcher Appears to Shade Former Blue Jays Team
Dodgers Linked to Flamethrower Reliever in Potential Blockbuster Trade
Dodgers Could Lose All-Star to Injured List in Concerning Development
Dodgers' 28-Year-Old Prospect Turning Heads in First Opportunity at MLB Level
Dodgers Lineup vs Pirates: Will Smith Still Out as Injury Concerns Mount
Dodgers Tweets of the Day
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