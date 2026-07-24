Dodgers Notes: Emmet Sheehan Trade Candidate, Freddie Freeman Wants New Contract, Kevin Gausman to LA?

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been linked to trade for Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal for a number of reasons. With the talent currently in Los Angeles and the way the back-to-back defending champions have gone about retooling their roster the past few offseason, luring another superstar to Dodger Stadium doesn't seem out of the ordinary.

Perhaps the most important reason why the Dodgers have been linked to Skubal is the kind of package they would potentially be able to offer. LA boasts a thriving farm system with nine MLB top 100 prospects.

In addition to the prospects, they have no shortage of young talent on the roster ready to compete on baseball's biggest stage. It is precisely why two top MLB insiders linked 26-year-old Emmet Sheehan to be a key piece in the would-be proposal to Detroit despite his struggles this season.

In other news, superstar Freddie Freeman revealed that he wants a contract extension to not just remain in LA for longer than his deal dictates, but to retire a Dodger. As anxious as the first baseman is to get a new deal, he understands the somewhat confusing state MLB is in with a collective bargaining agreement set to expire at season's end.

“I see both sides,” Freeman said. “Right now, there are so many variables that are unknown. It’s hard to even talk about right now.”

Finally, with various trade rumors swirling, the Dodgers have been linked to a Toronto Blue Jays All-Star who is expected to be traded. Currently pitching to the tune of a 4.51 ERA, perhaps he can have a similar fate to former teammate Eric Lauer and the way the Dodgers' pitching staff turned things around for him.

The southpaw had a 6.69 ERA across 36.1 innings to begin 2026 before Toronto designated him for assignment. The Dodgers scooped him up and are yet to lose a game where he is on the mound in large part to his 3.35 ERA as a member of the squad.

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Dodgers' Emmet Sheehan Emerging as Key Trade Piece to Land Tarik Skubal

Dodgers Star Says He Wants Contract Extension to Finish Career in LA

Dodgers Have Clear Trade Target in Blue Jays All-Star Pitcher Expected to Be Dealt

Dodgers' Dave Roberts Makes Telling Admission About Shohei Ohtani

Dodgers Announce Starting Pitchers for Series vs New York Mets

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

Donald Trump to Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Shohei Ohtani:



“Who’s the better pitcher?”



🤣🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/DB9vRYgs5x — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) July 23, 2026

Celebrating the back-to-back champions at the White House. pic.twitter.com/fNJ7cYfE4p — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) July 24, 2026

Dave Roberts revealed who the Dodgers' closer will be when Edwin Diaz returns (likely next week)⬇️⬇️



Diaz and Tanner Scott will be a LETHAL 1-2 punch👀👀 pic.twitter.com/wrDQTmOSTm — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) July 23, 2026

Behind the scenes with the champs. pic.twitter.com/bI71zS5Hdy — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) July 24, 2026

The back-to-back World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers present President Trump with a championship ring and World Series jersey! ⚾️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Ab8tto6S0a — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 23, 2026

A Congressional Reception for the Champs. 🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/YrUYtn4EG4 — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) July 23, 2026

Kiké Hernández leaves the yard for the first time during his rehab assignment!☄️ pic.twitter.com/PNml74LzA6 — Oklahoma City Comets (@OKC_comets) July 24, 2026

#Dodgers 1B/3B prospect Easton Shelton hit his 30th home run of the season



Shelton has a 1.076 OPS in Single-A pic.twitter.com/VrQYgrzD6r — Bruce Kuntz (@Bnicklaus7) July 24, 2026

"Not only should they shut him down from pitching for the rest of the season, but forever! Enough with the pitching!"@robparkerMLBbro thinks focusing on hitting is the best route moving forward for Shohei Ohtani. pic.twitter.com/7DqMOcgUHD — MLB Now (@MLBNow) July 23, 2026

#Ddodgers top five prospect Eduardo Quintero on his horse in CF to make the play. pic.twitter.com/KgJT1x0WHh — Dodgers_After_Duty (@msalas24) July 23, 2026

#Dodgers No.1 IF prospect.

Emil Morales (19) A+



Last 22 games:

AVG.321/OBP.436/OPS1.102

7HR!!



He’s only 19 years old. 🤦🏻

He could be a Top 10 prospect by next year. pic.twitter.com/3AZyq2ZOEb — Yuan (@yuan_baseball) July 24, 2026

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