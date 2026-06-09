Dodgers' 28-Year-Old Prospect Turning Heads in First Opportunity at MLB Level

The Los Angeles Dodgers have seen plenty of talented players come up through the system, with many of them being younger guys who get a chance due to injuries.

Los Angeles' farm system is one of the best in baseball each year, and it has allowed the Dodgers to interchange players when needed. This has also allowed prospects to be given a chance at the big league level, showcasing their talent to the organization.

One player who has been making waves for the Dodgers this season is rookie outfielder Ryan Ward. It took him a while to get here, though.

Ward, now 28 years old, spent seven years in the minor leagues, and was proving to be too good for Triple-A. Unfortunately, there was never a spot for him in the major leagues.

This year, he made his debut when Freddie Freeman went on the paternity list, but was sent right back to Triple-A after two games. However, he was then called up following an injury to outfielder Teoscar Hernandez, and in a limited time, he has been impressive.

Ward has played in seven games for the Dodgers this season, hitting .272 with two home runs and six runs batted in, while posting an OPS of .940. The outfielder has done a great job in replacing Hernandez, and recently earned the praise of manager Dave Roberts.

“He just seems very relaxed,” Roberts said. “He seems confident. His swings show that. He’s playing some nice left field too, so I Iike that kind of youthful enthusiasm, just being happy to be there. That’s refreshing, and it’s nice.”

Ward has played in five games for Los Angeles since the most recent call up and has looked the part. The slugger hit his first career home run, and it's been a whirlwind of an experience for him so far.

Ryan Ward with his first Major League career homer! pic.twitter.com/w4GPR11ccF — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) May 31, 2026

This is an opportunity that Ward may not have gotten if Hernandez had never gotten hurt, but the Dodgers are using it to evaluate him. With how talented the Dodgers roster is, multiple prospects stay in Triple-A, just waiting for a chance to be called up.

“You lose an All-Star in Teo, but you get a way to get a guy who’s been in our system an opportunity,” Roberts said. “That’s fun for everyone.”

Nobody knows how long Ward will be up with the big league club, but he's trying to make the most of his chances. The Dodgers are expecting to be without Hernandez for at least a few more weeks, allowing Ward to fully prove himself to this organization.

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