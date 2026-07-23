Dodgers Notes: LA Officially Releases Veteran, Emmet Sheehan Decision, Dave Roberts Talks Trade Deadline Plan

The Los Angeles Dodgers took down the Philadelphia Phillies, 9-5, on Wednesday to win the series and improve to 65-38 on the year.

Left-hander Eric Lauer earned his fifth win on the year as he tossed five strikeouts in 5.1 innings and allowed three earned runs. Brock Stewart recorded the final two outs of the sixth inning, Jack Dreyer had a strikeout in his clean inning, but Will Klein and Edgardo Henriquez each surrendered an earned run apiece in the eighth and ninth innings, respectively.

Offensively, both Freddie Freeman and Tommy Edman enjoyed three-hit nights. One of Dalton Rushing's two hits was a towering 438-foot solo home run, while Max Muncy went yard as well to solidify his spot at No. 2 on the Los Angeles franchise home run list.

In other news, the Dodgers released a veteran pitcher amid his struggles this season. The 32-year-old accrued a 4.45 ERA across 29 games at the Triple-A level.

Additionally, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts revealed the plan for Emmet Sheehan moving forward amid his struggles on the mound. Sheehan is pitching to the tune of a 5.13 ERA through 18 starts, and the skipper provided insight as to where he believes things may be going wrong.

“I think that it’s just really trying to be convicted in in his pitch making before he touches the stove,” Roberts said. “I think that when there’s damage or things have happened, then he locks in, raises his level of intensity a little bit more, but it’s just got to be that before things start happening.”

Finally, the Dodgers have been slow to be labeled ahead of the impending trade deadline as there are no clear areas where they need to improve upon. With the amount of talent nearing returns from the injured list both on offense and defense, Roberts made a somewhat surprising prediction for his team as Aug. 3 nears.

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Dodgers Officially Release 7-Year Veteran Pitcher Amid Disappointing Season

Dodgers' Dave Roberts Makes Decision on Emmet Sheehan's Spot in Rotation Amid Struggles

Dave Roberts Makes Surprising Trade Deadline Prediction for Dodgers

Why Dodgers Aren't Calling Up River Ryan to Replace Shohei Ohtani in Rotation

Dodgers' Edwin Diaz Could Return to Face Former Mets Team at Citi Field

Dodgers Lineup vs Phillies: Dalton Rushing Dropped in Order

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

The Dodgers have a clear hole in the starting rotation with Shohei Ohtani not pitching...



Here's why they aren't calling up River Ryan⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Hg1nhs9Kju — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) July 22, 2026

Edwin Díaz faced three batters, threw 19 pitches, recorded two strikeouts, and allowed one single.



He will also pitch tomorrow as a planned back-to-back. After tomorrow, he should have one kore appearance with OKC before being activated around the beginning of the next… pic.twitter.com/V5BkhpEOhB — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) July 22, 2026

229 homers in Dodger Blue. pic.twitter.com/d2GinUYXla — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) July 23, 2026

Tommy clears the bases! pic.twitter.com/5Y9vI2XaSY — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) July 23, 2026

Congratulations Max on passing Ron Cey for second most homers in Los Angeles Dodgers history with 229! pic.twitter.com/434nq1y9HB — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) July 23, 2026

The Dodgers have an incredible nine of the 𝗧𝗼𝗽 𝟭𝟬𝟬 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝘀𝗽𝗲𝗰𝘁𝘀 in baseball.



That is far more than any other team - the Brewers, Guardians, Mariners and Nationals each have six. pic.twitter.com/uNyMtGhiqv — Dan Clark (@DanClarkSports) July 22, 2026

Dalton for the lead! pic.twitter.com/D7vjjJYCId — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) July 22, 2026

What a hitter man pic.twitter.com/F9C4EWvcBK — AT (@BaseballWRLD_) July 23, 2026

"Got rewarded for trying to do the right thing."



Max Muncy (1-5, HR (20), 2 RBI) talks to the media after the #Dodgers defeat the Phillies, winning 9-5. pic.twitter.com/q0QQII8Acc — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) July 23, 2026

I think what many outsiders don't appreciate about the Dodgers is that each year they have an 'overlooked' guy like Justin Wrobleski that eats innings & gets Ws, enabling the big dogs to be fresh in October:



Emmet Sheehan

Gavin Stone

Tony Gonsolin

Bobby Miller

Tyler Anderson… pic.twitter.com/8ajgoyjxSl — L.A. in a Minute (@LaInaMinute) July 22, 2026

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