Dodgers Notes: LA Officially Releases Veteran, Emmet Sheehan Decision, Dave Roberts Talks Trade Deadline Plan
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The Los Angeles Dodgers took down the Philadelphia Phillies, 9-5, on Wednesday to win the series and improve to 65-38 on the year.
Left-hander Eric Lauer earned his fifth win on the year as he tossed five strikeouts in 5.1 innings and allowed three earned runs. Brock Stewart recorded the final two outs of the sixth inning, Jack Dreyer had a strikeout in his clean inning, but Will Klein and Edgardo Henriquez each surrendered an earned run apiece in the eighth and ninth innings, respectively.
Offensively, both Freddie Freeman and Tommy Edman enjoyed three-hit nights. One of Dalton Rushing's two hits was a towering 438-foot solo home run, while Max Muncy went yard as well to solidify his spot at No. 2 on the Los Angeles franchise home run list.
In other news, the Dodgers released a veteran pitcher amid his struggles this season. The 32-year-old accrued a 4.45 ERA across 29 games at the Triple-A level.
Additionally, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts revealed the plan for Emmet Sheehan moving forward amid his struggles on the mound. Sheehan is pitching to the tune of a 5.13 ERA through 18 starts, and the skipper provided insight as to where he believes things may be going wrong.
“I think that it’s just really trying to be convicted in in his pitch making before he touches the stove,” Roberts said. “I think that when there’s damage or things have happened, then he locks in, raises his level of intensity a little bit more, but it’s just got to be that before things start happening.”
Finally, the Dodgers have been slow to be labeled ahead of the impending trade deadline as there are no clear areas where they need to improve upon. With the amount of talent nearing returns from the injured list both on offense and defense, Roberts made a somewhat surprising prediction for his team as Aug. 3 nears.
Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Dodgers Officially Release 7-Year Veteran Pitcher Amid Disappointing Season
Dodgers' Dave Roberts Makes Decision on Emmet Sheehan's Spot in Rotation Amid Struggles
Dave Roberts Makes Surprising Trade Deadline Prediction for Dodgers
Why Dodgers Aren't Calling Up River Ryan to Replace Shohei Ohtani in Rotation
Dodgers' Edwin Diaz Could Return to Face Former Mets Team at Citi Field
Dodgers Lineup vs Phillies: Dalton Rushing Dropped in Order
Dodgers Tweets of the Day
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