Dodgers Notes: Retired Outfielder Joins LA, Shohei Ohtani Called Out, Kiké Hernández Update

The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Francisco Giants, 5-2, on Thursday and improved to 26-18 on the year. LA regained sole possession of the National League West as they split the four-game set with their rivals up North.

To start off the scoring, All-Star catcher Will Smith hammered a solo home run in the first inning in his MLB-debut batting leadoff. A Hyeseong Kim single put the Dodgers up by two runs in the second inning, while Alex Call and Miguel Rojas hit RBI singles of their own in the sixth.

In other news, a former Dodgers outfielder rejoined the team, but this time as a special assistant in the baseball operations department. After having been retired as a player since March 27, the newest member of the front office spoke on the importance of learning a new facet of the game.

“I had a goal of potentially being in the front office. But I understand there’s a lot to learn on this side of the game. It’s great to be a player, great to have that experience. I think that will help me along the way. But at the same time, I think it’s important to learn scouting, how to evaluate players, learn the [research and development] and analytics terminology."

Additionally, a rival announcer took a major shot at superstar Shohei Ohtani amid his and the team's struggles. Specifically, the social media post dealt with the fact that since Ohtani is a two-way player, his roster status doesn't count as an extra pitcher to the Dodgers, a rule that has received increased scrutiny this year.

Finally, manager Dave Roberts spoke on how the Dodgers will utilize utility star Kiké Hernández when he makes his 2026 debut. Although an offensive boost is certainly what the defending champions have needed lately, Hernández's defense and his flexibility to play all over the diamond is going to be huge moving forward.

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Former Dodgers Outfielder Joins Team in New Role

Rival Announcer Takes Major Shot at Dodgers, Shohei Ohtani

Dave Roberts Reveals How Dodgers Will Utilize Kiké Hernández When He Returns

Orel Hershiser Reveals What Dodgers' Roki Sasaki Tried, Failed, to Correct

Celebrity Dodgers Fan Interested in Bringing MLB Expansion to Nashville

Andrew Friedman Says Dodgers’ Struggles Are ‘More Random Than Anything’

Dodgers Lineup vs Giants: Shohei Ohtani and Mookie Betts Out

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

Designated hitter, Will Smith! pic.twitter.com/Q1NkMh0Ahg — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) May 15, 2026

MLB ERA leaders in 2026 (among qualified pitchers):



1. Shohei Ohtani, Dodgers: 0.82 ERA

2. Cam Schlittler, Yankees: 1.35 ERA

3. Davis Martin, White Sox: 1.62 ERA

4. Jose Soriano, Angels: 1.66 ERA

5. Nick Martinez, Rays: 1.70 ERA pic.twitter.com/HSIqJP4xEQ — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) May 14, 2026

Alex answers the Call! pic.twitter.com/r0fTr2KrN1 — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) May 15, 2026

Hyeseong Kim doing his best Yoshinobu Yamamoto impression. pic.twitter.com/D75g2YFt0J — Adrian Medina (@AdrianMedina_16) May 14, 2026

Tyler Glasnow has resumed playing catch over the last couple days. Goal is to get off a mound soon. When that happens, if all goes well, could go right back into the rotation. — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) May 14, 2026

¡Clase de turno para Miguel! pic.twitter.com/PFsj9DIcsG — Los Dodgers (@LosDodgers) May 15, 2026

Snoopy and Shohei keeping it iconic 🤍💙 pic.twitter.com/WRb9cisr7L — Bleed blue snoopy (@BleedSnoopy) May 14, 2026

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on X/Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.