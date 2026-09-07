Dodgers Could Have Surprise Secret Weapon Out of Bullpen in Postseason

The Los Angeles Dodgers won the trade deadline by acquiring one of the best pitchers in the league in Tarik Skubal.

His addition to Los Angeles may be what the Dodgers need to achieve a three-peat.

There's no doubt that Skubal will play a pivotal role in the postseason, but so could their other deadline acquisition, left-handed pitcher Kris Bubic.

The Dodgers traded for the southpaw just ahead of the trade deadline in a deal with the Kansas City Royals. While he is currently on the 60-day IL, Bubic could be back just in time to help the Dodgers in their quest for a three-peat.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts spoke on the possibility of Bubic playing a role for Los Angeles in October.

“He’s a legitimate name,” Roberts said. “Proven starter, proven pitcher out of the ’pen, gets lefties out, righties out. The stuff is playing right now. … I think that if there’s an opportunity that presents itself, us getting eyes on him would be important.”

Bubic had spent his entire career with the Royals before joining the Dodgers.

The 29-year-old has been in the league for seven seasons, but has only appeared in four postseason games. In his postseason experience, Bubic has posted a stellar 1.93 ERA and struck out three in 4.2 innings.

All four of his outings came in the 2024 playoffs.

The Dodgers could truly benefit from Bubic, who is a starting pitcher but has worked out of the bullpen during his career.

Kris Bubic Gives Dodgers Another Potential Bullpen Option

The California native is dealing with a left elbow and shoulder issue. However, Bubic is working his way back.

Bubic began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City last week and struck out two in a perfect inning. He's thrown two more scoreless innings since and is yet to allow a hit.

He's been on the IL since mid-May and had to be pulled off an initial rehab assignment due to left shoulder discomfort.

If Bubic can be ready by the time the postseason rolls around, though, he could serve as a reliever in a Dodgers bullpen that's been shaky.

Based on how his three rehab assignments have gone, he may be ready sooner rather than later.

This season, Bubic has a 3-2 record with a 4.11 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 50.1 innings. He was last on an MLB mound on May 14.

Last year, he had a 2.55 ERA across 116.1 innings, making his first All-Star appearance.

He's set to his free agency at the end of this season.

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